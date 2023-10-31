There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

With Halloween and Bangkok Bar Show happening in the same week, your livers are not safe, and we’re here to support that exact behaviour. If you’re feeling something a bit more lowkey, or wanting to get some good food in you before all those lively events, we have you covered.

[Hero and featured image credit: barscofflaws/Instagram]

What to do in Bangkok: 31 October – 6 November 2023

Phuket takeover at Bar Scofflaws

31 October, 9.30pm onwards

Phuket is in the house. Wynn Pongsatorn and Peet Nattakit of bars Dibuk House and the newly-opened shhh. bar will be coming to take over Bar Scofflaws for one evening only. Pop by and have a glass of their gin-based cocktails, and watch the world go by. Reservations recommended.

You can find more information at Bar Scofflaws.

Jun Chulapat guest shift at Kilik Social Club

1 November

Seems like our host with the most is returning to his old place for one night only. Please welcome Jun Chulapat to Kilik Social Club as he prepares special whisky-based drinks and his warm hospitality—so the usual. Be sure to stick around for the live jazz.

You can find more information at Kilik Social Club.

Lorenzo Falasca of REM guest shift at Find The Locker Room

2 November, 8pm-midnight

Hailing from Trastevere, Italy, Lorenzo Falasca will be standing behind the bar at Find The Locker Room for one night only. Expect nothing less than a fun time when Italian hospitality is in the house. Couple that with great drinks from their bar, the trip to Thonglor will be more than worth it.

You can find more information at Find The Locker Room.

All the guest shifts and parties of Bangkok Bar Show

2-5 November, until you drop

The highly-anticipated Bangkok Bar Show is on the horizon. Apart from the sense of the community, the awards, and the shocking amount of booze to be consumed, the cherry liqueur on top (just kidding, please don’t top anything with cherry liqueur), is all the guest shifts happening in Bangkok at Tropic City, Lennon’s, Mahaniyom, and more. Check out the events page below for things to look out for.

You can find more information at Bangkok Bar Show.

“Yesterday for Tomorrow” charity dining at The Food School

3-5 November, lunch and dinner

The Food School is inviting us all to a culinary journey through the beautiful Southern region of Thailand, including a lot of Malay influences. Young talents from Ban Luukrieang and Chef Black from Blackitch restaurant will be helming the kitchen, and proceeds after expenses will go directly to aiding children affected by violence along the Southern border.

You can find more information at The Food School Bangkok.

Thai cheese aligot night at VIVIN Grocery Thonglor

3 November, 5.30-9.30pm

There’s never enough cheese on the table, and VIVIN is surely feeding into our guilty pleasure. The rich and creamy aligot, made with local Thai cheese, will be served along a main of your choice and a glass of wine. Did we forget to mention that they’re serving unlimited cheese? Grab the phone and book those tables, people, we’re forgetting cardio for a hot minute.

You can find more information at VIVIN Grocery – Bistro & Bar Thonglor.

IGNIV x Sorn dinner tasting menu

November 5

Six-hands dinner: Head Chef David Hartwig, Sous Chef and Pastry Chef Arne Riehn, and Chef Supaksorn Jongsiri from two-Michelin-starred Sorn. Do we need to say more? It’s a collab we never knew we needed, but welcome with very open arms. Reservations strongly recommended.

You can find more information at IGNIV Bangkok.

Burapa’s new set lunch menu debut

12-3pm

The acclaimed Eastern Thai dining spot Burapa debuts a new set lunch menu, perfect for a power lunch or those looking for a place to talk business over some great food. From spicy green mango salad with crispy salted stingray, to tiger ear Chimichurri rice bowl grilled Thai wagyu beef tongue, there’s a lot of options available, and you know Burapa doesn’t disappoint when it comes to taste.

You can find more information at Burapa.