There are always exciting events happening every week in Bangkok. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do.

In the wise, uplifting words of Shania Twain: Let’s go, girls. It’s time to treat yourself with that payday moolah, and luckily, good food is always a thing in Bangkok. Neo Thai-Chinese, Mexican, Indian—you name it, we got it. Get out those calendar apps, sister, and mark accordingly.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon]

What to do in Bangkok: 4-10 July 2023

The Standard Bar Crawl

It’s an all-out boozy adventure across The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon as guests are invited to try out six drinks and small bites throughout four outlets of the hotel. Start your night with Mott 32’s “Hong Kong Iced Tea,” then the Parlour’s sweet-and-sour “Rhythm!”. End the evening with Ojo’s very special “Posca Allende” and perhaps a refreshing craft beer at Double Standard.

The event is held every Friday until December. You can find more information at The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon.

Celebrate custard apple season at The House of Smooth Curry

As the rain arrives, there’s no better fruit of the season than the juicy custard apple. Whether it’s added into a Thai salad, or mixed into an ice cream to end the meal with, it’s a perfect addition to your lunch and dinner (or even breakfast, we don’t judge). The House of Smooth Curry just got a big import from Nakhon Nayok, and they’ll be offering custard apples in their new menu.

The season lasts until 31 August. You can find more information at The House of Smooth Curry.

All-You-Can-Eat Neo Thai-Chinese at JAM JAM Chinatown

We don’t trust anyone who doesn’t enjoy Thai-Chinese cuisine. Crispy pork, chicken skewers, Shanghai pork belly—we can almost taste the vibrant flavours just writing about it. JAM JAM Eatery & Bar is having a buffet deal with all your favourites for just THB 555 per person. Our secret tip: The mall in Chinatown nearby has four hours of free parking.

The deal is available until 2 September. You can find more information at JAM JAM Chinatown.

Pine & Co takes over Scarlett Bangkok

Du Ui Hong (Joe) and Pat Park will be behind the bar at Scarlett Bangkok for one night only as they do some Seoul searching in Bangkok. Get ready for refreshing tequila-based drinks, warm hospitality, and good vibes all around. They’ll be bringing in Korean ingredients that will surely expand your view on cocktails. After all, the “Gochu Old-Fashioned,” made from 1800 Anejo Tequila, Gochujang syrup, and Umami Bitters, sounds nothing short of amazing.

The guest shift will be on 7 July. You can find more information at Scarlett Bangkok.

Nico De Soto guest shift at Lennon’s

It’s a journey you don’t want to come back from—Nico De Soto is in the house, and ready to take you on a trip around the world in four cocktails. Having travelled to over 100 countries, Nico’s experience is translated directly into the drinks at the famed Mace Bar in New York, and Danico in Paris. Are we excited? Oui.

The bar takeover is on 7 July. You can find more information at Lennon’s.

Cheese buffet at SO/

In this church, we keep our eyes on the apostle that matters: Cheesus. He is risen and will be at SO/ Bangkok for an all-you-can-eat-deal for one evening only. Comté, Camembert, Raclette, this month’s highlight Brillat savarin, and more—all available for two hours. If you feel like treating yourself, there’s also an add-on for free-flow wine.

The buffet is on 7 July. You can find more information at SO/ Bangkok.

Esspee, Whatdatfrog, and Young Petch at Rimshot BKK

Many already embrace Rimshot as one of the new party places in town known for good vibes and great lineups. This Saturday, it’s triple the fun as DJs Espee and Whatdatfrog will be behind the station, along with Young Petch who will be doing what he does best as he sits at the drum set.

The event is on 7 July. You can find more information at Rimshot BKK.

Weekend brunch at Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok

Step up your brunch game with a weekend brunch at Rembrandt. Savour sweet Indian delights at Rang Mahal with some good Goan Jheenga Karee and naan, or kick back to some poolside delicacies with authentic Mexican flavours at Mexicano. Brunch is from 12pm onwards and available on both days. Don’t be afraid to return and indulge in refreshing cocktails at 1826 Mixology & Rooftop Bar while you’re in the area.

You can find more information at Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok.