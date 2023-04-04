Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Music is all around us, and that especially applies to Bangkok this week. There’s a lot of live sessions, DJs, jams, and many more. Plus, there seems to be good drinks to quickly get you into a head-bopping mood. Music lovers or not, you and your company would have a blast going about around town. Read on and mark your calendars accordingly.

[Hero and featured image credit: Oskar Bistro Bangkok/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 5-11 April 2023

River Prawn Festival at The Silk Road

The Silk Road at The Athenee Hotel is celebrating one of anyone’s favourite proteins: the river prawn. There are special additions to the menu, as well as a four-course menu available for those who would love to sample all that fresh, delicious goodness in seven dishes. Come in for a nice lunch, or savour them as a nice dinner to end the day with.

The special menu is available until 31 May. You can find more information at The Silk Road.

Larder’s New Launch Menu Debut

One of our favourite artisanal bakeries is now offering some options for your next power lunch session. Order a charcuterie board to start, some tuna tartare because the toasted focaccia is to die for, as well as fresh pasta with meatballs and Italian-style schnitzel to share with your friends. If you’re having a rough day, they also offer some natural wine for just THB 320 per glass.

You can find more information at Larder.

Joyce Muniz at Sing Sing

Get the most of summer now that’s Joyce Muniz is in the house. She’s well-known for her hot, dancey tunes that will fill the air with good vibes only, and with the quality productions provided by Sing Sing, anyone visiting will surely fall in love with her. The THB 300 entry fee already includes one drink, so go wild.

The event will be on 5 April. You can find more information at Sing Sing Theater.

Pour Decisions at Oskar Bistro

Earthy? Full-body? Fruity and slightly tangy? Oskar’s handpicked wine selection will surely have something that piques your interest. The deal lasts from 7pm until closing time, so feel free to stay for a bit. The best part is that these wines start at THB 180++ per glass and THB 1000++ per bottle. Seems like you might want to bring some company.

The event will be on 7 April. You can find more information at Oskar Bistro.

WAR ROOM: Saturday Night Jam Session

War Room is encouraging you to bring your instruments, singing voice, and all your musical prowess to their venue for the evening. There will be a little jam session on stage, as well as a free flow deal that’s perfect to end the week with. If you’re feeling peckish, they’re also a cannabis dispensary.

The session will be on 8 April. You can find more information at WAR ROOM Ekamai-Ramintra.

Epic – From Shanghai to Thailand

Join the iconic Untitled Bar on their first ever bar takeover. The team behind Shanghai’s Epic Bar will be coming over to Thonglor, bringing their repertoire of great drinks and the hospitality that got them the No. 52 spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list. Come join them for a night that’s sure to be epic.

The guest shift will be on 8 April. You can find more information at Untitled Thonglor.

Wedding Open House at Siam Kempinski

Can you hear the bells? If you can’t let the professionals who will be at Siam Kempinski help you. They’re hosting a wedding open house with everything from flower arrangements all the way to catering and reception. It’s a one stop destination for those who aim to tie the knot with that special someone, and you can get special deals out of it, too.

The open house will be on 8-9 April. You can find more information at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Sarnies Night Live presents Soul Steppers

Bring your friends and family, for the Soul Steppers are in the house. Their live sessions have never failed to impress the guests—just wait till the first note comes and see the vibes of the place simply get elevated. They welcome walk-ins, but keep in mind that seats are very limited.

The live session will be on 9 April. You can find more information at Sarnies Bangkok.

Bartender Takeover with Wakana Murata

Wakana Murata, all the way from Gold Bar, Tokyo, will be taking over the bar at The Bar at The House on Sathorn for one night only. Expect a special menu for the event, inventive cocktails, as well as the well-known and beloved Japanese hospitality. We encourage booking beforehand as seats fill up very fast.

The guest shift will be on 9 April. You can find more information at The Bar at The House on Sathorn.