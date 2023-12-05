There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

It’s the last month of 2023, and many places are celebrating the festivities early. Of course, no one’s mad about that. With good food and drink comes great responsibly: make sure you get home safely after, because looking at these events, it’s going to be a fun week in Bangkok.

What to do in Bangkok: 5-11 December 2023

Holly Graham of Tokyo Confidential guest shift at Tropic City

5 December, 8-11pm

Tokyo Confidential is one of the new kids on the block of Minato City, but certainly not one to be overlooked. For one night only, the bar’s founder, the gorgeous Holly Graham, will be behind the bar of Tropic City serving smiles along with her inventive mixology and lively hospitality. If you feel bored staying at home during the national holiday, now’s your excuse to go out and enjoy the evening.

Hip-hop night at Fuchsia BKK

7 December, 8pm onwards

Two hours of free flow drinks are always a good sign, now couple that with the amazing performances Fuchsia is known for and you’re in for a good night. Bangkok Invaders will be coming in for hip beats you can hop to, as the dance floor is not just for the performers, but also for you when it gets late. Bring some company and get the table upstairs for the best view of the show.

Havana Social’s 8th anniversary party

7 December, 6pm onwards

Happy Birthday, Havana Social. For their 8th anniversary party, they’re celebrating with free flow drinks, energetic live performances, and a raffle for those who visit. The theme is “carnival,” so they’re bringing in a carnival clown to go with their music. DJ Pepe will be behind the decks after the Latin live band is done for the night. Order a couple drinks, and their famous Cuban sandwich if you need some carbs.

Siwilai Radical Club’s opening party: 30 years of Metalheadz

8 December, 9pm onwards

Siwilai’s new venture, Siwilai Radical Club, is about to open its doors. For their grand opening party, drum and bass legend Goldie of Metalheadz will be performing for the first time in Bangkok. He’s coming with his crew to celebrate the record label’s 30 year-anniversary. Note that tables are first come first serve, so arrive early.

German Christmas Market at Goethe-Institut Thailand

9-10 December, noon-11pm

It’s a magical time when Germans gather together in one place, because at Goethe-Institut Thailand, the Christmas spirits arrives a little early for you to do some shopping and have fun doing so. As you shop for decorations, traditional German food can be found, from gingerbread to Döner Kebab, and even some Glühwein to drink. There will also be live music to really get you into the fantasy.

Riverside Festive Market at Longtail by The River

7-11 December, 4pm onwards

If you want to feel the festivities before Christmas comes along, Longtail by The River at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort is featuring a little market experience with handmade items and Thai festive souvenirs. After the walk, relax as you enjoy a turkey roulade and share the grilled seafood tower as part of their all-you-can-eat deal under the festive lights. The bar is offering a special free-flow deal just for the occasion.

Tropical Xmas brunch at Vivin Grocery Thonglor

10 December, 11am-3pm

Brunch has never been so empowering, as Vivin Grocery Thonglor has invited four amazing women: Mika from Siamese Dreams, Pim from Panipa Salon, Soma from ZoMa Haus, and Mimi from GranMonte, who will be discussing their businesses along with lucky draws featuring their products. Be sure to treat yourself to their complimentary cocktail, a free tropical-themed nail corner, and watch the mini fashion show. The theme is tropical, so get out those flower dresses, girlfriends.

“Thailand Festive Flavor Feast” at Café Claire

Until 29 February

Wireless Road’s traditional French bistro Café Claire is switching things up by bringing in Thai flavours to their menu. Watch as the best of both worlds combine — incorporating locally-sourced ingredients with French techniques to produce rich tastes you won’t forget in a hurry. The ambience is also perfect for a date, in case you need a place to impress.

