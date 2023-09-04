There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

You can dance, you can jive, having the best time of your lives this week. Great drinks and delectable food go amazing with some music, and there’s a lot in town to discover. Guest shifts from Korea, food pop-ups, drinks inside luxurious crystal glasses, and more. Tap that calendar app, and call up whoever you find most tolerable.

What to do in Bangkok: 5-11 September 2023

Baccarat x Crimson Room collaboration

“Everything Tastes Better in Baccarat,” they say, as long as you don’t accidentally drop the glass because we honestly don’t know how much each one costs. Fine crystal manufacturer Baccarat joins hands with Crimson Room to bring you a luxury drinking experience with cocktails especially crafted for the occasion, poured into Baccarat glasses that exude opulence.

The event lasts until 16 September. You can find more information at Crimson Room.

“Flavours of Korea” at Goji Kitchen + Bar

Please welcome Chef Youngran Baek and Chef Sohee Lee, who crafted an array of authentic Korean dishes ready to be served at Goji Kitchen + Bar for a limited time. Of course, you can expect all the mouthwatering favourites, including tokpokki, bibimbap, japchae, and more, but the grilled delicacies and soup are also getting their own station. Grilled pork belly with red pepper paste sauce, and beef tenderloin marinated with bulgogi sauce—treat yourselves, folks.

The special menus are available until 10 September. You can find more information at Goji Kitchen + Bar.

The St. Regis Bangkok X Karun Thai Tea new afternoon tea

The St. Regis Bangkok is collaborating with one of the most beloved Thai tea brands: Karun. Coupled with the teas, the savoury and sweet treats you’ll get to have are so good they will leave you tongue Thai’d. Of course, many of the treats provided also have components made from Karun tea inside, such as Thai tea bavaroise, chocolate and orange sponge cake with Thai tea leaf cream, and toffee key lime pie with caramel Thai tea brûlée.

The afternoon tea is available until 30 November. You can find more information at The St. Regis Bangkok.

Antidote and Tea Bar Scent guest shift at Bar.Yard

Say “annyeong” to the guest bartenders taking over Bar.Yard for one night only: Chris Jang from Antidote, and Andy Yoon from Bar Tea Scent. It will be quite a unique opportunity to blend the lively vibes of Bar.Yard with the creative mixology and hospitality from the Korean peninsula.

The guest shift will be on 6 September. You can find more information at Bar.Yard.

CALM Bar & Guinguette pop up at House of the Flying Mooping

The locals love CALM for the amazing vibes, the great drinks, and, of course, the mouthwatering barbecued items. You’ll be getting all of that and more in their pop up at the House of Flying Mooping for one special evening. DJ Ugo will also be providing some great entertainment as you dine and drink into the night.

The pop up will be on 7 September. You can find more information at House of the Flying Mooping.

Thunder From Down Under show at Levels Sukhumvit 11

Thunder From Down Under, the male performance that lit the Vegas strip on fire, will be making their way to the Bangkok at Levels, Sukhumvit 11. So put on your ugg boots and be ready to say “Kia Ora,” we’re about to go watch some blokes do a 75-minute choreography, and we’ll love every minute of it.

The show is on 8 September. You can find more information at TicketMelon.

Weekend roast at LAVA Bangkok

Step in with an empty stomach, because LAVA is getting this roast a-cookin’ every weekend. It’s a lunch experience with the scent of grilled firewood filling the air, featuring three special starters, a roast plate, and an extra large sharing size roast platter. Lamb, beef, chicken—whatever’s your jam, it will be perfectly cooked and delivered to your table.

The roast is available on 9-10 September. You can find more information at LAVA Bangkok.

The Curator guest shift at The Bar at The House on Sathorn

Placed on No. 34 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, David Ong from The Curator, Manila, will be taking over the bar at The House on Sathorn for one night only. Considering that it’s September already, he may also be bringing in the spirit of Filipino Christmas celebrations with him.

The guest shift is on 10 September. You can find more information at The Bar at The House on Sathorn.

Open Mic Night at Smalls

Smalls is kicking off their open mic nights, held on every second Sunday of the month. Whether you’re a singer, musician, comic, impressionist—anything with a mic, really—step onto the stage and show us what you got. Best performer of the night will be rewarded by the Smalls team.

The open mic is on 10 September. You can find more information at Smalls.