Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening in the upcoming week in Bangkok. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

You can’t put a price on self-care, and that payday money isn’t going to spend itself. Luckily, we know all the things to do and places to be. From new limited-time menus to a great night of comedy, you’re in for a treat this week. Plus, when’s the last time you had a whole Canadian lobster for yourself? Consider yourself booked.

[Hero and featured image credit: Gigi – Dining Hall & Bar/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 6-12 June 2023

Chef’s Creations Menu by Chef Phukvarun Watchmon at Bangkok’78

New creations by Executive Sous Chef Phukvarun “Golf” Watchmon will be served at Bangkok’78 for two months only. Fried sun-dried beef tongue with dried chili sauce, grouper soup with shrimp paste, seabass ice-cream with palm sugar caramel sauce, and more, are ready to delight your tastebuds and delight your afternoon.

The menu will be available until 31 July. You can find more information at Bangkok’78.

Celebrate Festa Della Repubblica with the EPIC Dinner Buffet at VIU

At The St. Regis Bangkok, they’re celebrating Italian National Day by highlighting Italian delights in their new dinner buffet deal. Savour authentic, freshly-made pasta, baked truffle pizza, Australian beef stew risotto, along with a great choice of seafood on ice—all there and more. Guests are also entitled to one whole Canadian lobster per person.

The buffet will be available until 31 June. You can find more information at The St. Regis Bangkok.

Shingo Sasaki and Mario La Pietra double guest shift at Lennon’s

If one’s not enough, Lennon’s is bringing in two talents of the industry to take over their bar for one night only. Presenting Shingo Sasaki of Sober Company, Shanghai, as well as Mario La Pietra of Neon Pigeon, Singapore—it won’t just be a night of drinks, but also of cocktail artistry.

The guest shift will be on 8 June. You can find more information at Lennon’s.

Gigi by Night

Thursdays to Saturdays come Gigi by Night, very special evenings that you can definitely take advantage of. Refreshing cocktails, pizzas at THB 200 each—now that’s a good way to end the evening with. DJs will be coming in to provide you with some entertainment, too.

The deal will be on 8-10 June. You can find more information at Gigi – Eatery & Café.

Lights Out returns to The Parlour

The iconic DJs of Lights Out will be making their way back to The Parlour for a party that will make the evening one to remember. Grab their signs and laser lights and you’ll be on your feet until you drop. DJ lineup includes Kid Massive, Mikey Mike, Sam Linden, with special guest DJ Passion from UK.

The party is on 8 June. You can find more information at Iron Balls – The Parlour.

Wine Tasting at C.A.L.M. : Élevé collection

In collaboration with Enoteca wines, CALM will be pairing 6 wines with some gorgeous food from their kitchen. It’s perfect for a night out for those who want to get into wine tasting. Be sure to reserve your seats in advance.

The tasting will be on 9 June. You can find more information at CALM Bar & Guinguette.

Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic at Comedy Club Bangkok

Comedy Club Bangkok is finally back after renovations, and their first show features international headliner Jacky Ng, one of the most established stand-up comedians in Singapore, as well as a staple in the Bangkok comedy scene, Harvey Taylor. There will also be an open mic, so prepare your best materials for this night full of laughs.

The comedy experience is on 9 June. You can find more information at Comedy Club Bangkok.

Baan Dusit Thani Presents Well-fest with Devarana​

Join Baan Dusit Thani for a full day of wellness. Begin your morning with a yoga class, then listen to experts on how to improve your health with simple daily habits. Lunch is at their Vietnamese dining room, filled with healthy options, then you move on to a blind massage experience utilising the signature aroma you create. End the day with a healthy wraps workshop, and a session with medicinal cocktails and a DJ.

The experience is on 10 June. You can find more information at Baan Dusit Thani.