Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

The month of love is upon us. While it’s not Valentine’s yet, it’s always time to celebrate. Whether it’s love for our significant others, for friends, or even for yourself—it’s certainly an occasion to go out and treat yourself. From food coma-inducing dinners to photo opps, we have you covered for the week.

[Hero and featured image credit: Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]

What to do in Bangkok: 7-13 February

“Illumination Matsuri” at Thaniya Silom

Flowers for Spring? Groundbreaking. The season is changing early at Thaniya Silom. Grab your cameras and play with the light shows—the Matsuri festival is much more colourful this year. Plus, the light show stays on till 2am, so if you want to have a photo opp moment without the crowd, there’s your chance.

The festival is at 6-19 February. You can find more information at Thaniya Silom.

Week of Love Specials at La Dotta

La Dotta is kickstarting the week of love with a couple of new dishes available for a limited time only. Highlights include the spicy nduja and mascarpone ‘Arancini,’ as well as the saffron and winter black truffle gnocchi with pork sausage ragu.

The specials will be available on 6-19 February. You can find more information at La Dotta.

Art Dinner #6: Positive Dining – From Clay to Cuisine

It’s a four-hands dinner, but not in the way that you’d think. Chef Clément Hernandez is collaborating with Vipoo Srivilasa, internationally-renowned ceramic artist, who has experience working with the food industry. Together, they’re creating a culinary experience with five beverage pairings that will take you on an adventure through food and the art of ceramics.

The dinner will be on 7 February. You can find more information at WORKSHOP.

LAVA x Penfolds Cellar Reserve Night

Coming straight from Aussie soil, Penfolds are bringing in five of their delectable selections to be paired with LAVA’s premium sharing set dinner. Gillardeau oysters with a nice Autumn Riesling? Sounds lovely. Some seaweed risotto and crispy salmon served with a nice glass of Pinot Noir? Book our tables right now.

The pairing will be on 8-9 February. You can find more information at LAVA Bangkok.

Bessie D. Smith live at Foojohn Jazz Club

It’s a wonderful world when she’s in the house—Bessie Smith is known for her powerful voice that keeps you in a trance. She’s bringing all of her repertoire to Foojohn for one night, and it’s just enough to make your month. Remember to book beforehand.

The live session will be on 9 February. You can find more information at Foojohn Jazz Club.

Indulge in the World’s Finest Oyster at Goji Kitchen+Bar

If you’re a fan of oysters, you’re in for a treat and a half. Beloved dining spot Goji Kitchen+Bar is having an oyster eleganza, bringing in both international favourites and local gems. Ostra regals, contesses, pogets—all of those and more in one establishment, with a team of attentive staff giving out info on each of the species. Be there on the 11th for a masterclass on oysters, where those interested will have a chance to meet with Hugo Boutrais, owner of La Famille Boutrais and learn all about oysters.

The oysters will be available on 10-19 February. You can find more information at Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

An Evening with Mark Twain

Enjoy bountiful dinner options at Colonnade Restaurant, The Sukhothai Bangkok, all while enjoying a special performance by Daniel Foley. He’s performing a one-man show all about our favourite Missouri-born writer Mark Twain (we don’t know any other writers born in Missouri). If you’re only there for the play but not for the buffet, they’re cool with that, too.

The event will be on 10 February. You can find more information at The Sukhothai Bangkok.

Gentleman’s Night at Courtyard

Celebrate Friday night in the company of other men in the room—as one usually does. A duo band will be coming in to elevate the vibes, and drinks will be served as you get in touch with all the gentlemen. After all, when has Beefeater let you down? The THB 890 ticket already includes a welcome drink, two cocktails, and all-you-can-eat snacks, which you can enjoy with your newfound company.

The night will be on 10 February. You can find more information at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok.