There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok.

Even after Bangkok Bar Show concludes, the hustle and bustle around Bangkok never stops. Great food, refreshing drinks, electrifying music—all are in bound for the week. You can’t stop the beat, but you sure can join them. It’s time to call up whoever you hate the least, and drag them out for drink or two. We know we will.

[Hero and featured image credit: Abar Rooftop]

What to do in Bangkok: 7-13 November 2023

En Fuego Latin Night at Revolucion Cocktail Bangkok

7 November, 9pm onwards

No need to dream of San Pedro anymore, for the En Fuego night at Revolucion is about the blow your mind. They have a happy hour promotion till 9pm, DJs behind the station, and a Taco Tuesday deal from La Lupita. If you’re bringing a friend with two left feet, no need to fret, as there’s a beginner salsa and bachata class available for completely free of charge.

You can find more information at Revolucion Cocktail Bangkok.

Nick Tesar of Four Pillars Gin guest shift at Abar Rooftop

8 November, 7.30-11.30pm

Please give a Bangkok welcome to Nick Tesar, creative director of drinks of Four Pillars Gin, bar manager of Bar Liberty, and co-author of the book “All Day Cocktails.” With a portfolio this great, he’s bringing all the flair and hospitality to Abar for one night only. Don’t hesitate to try out his refreshing gin-based drinks as you watch Bangkok from the rooftop.

You can find more information at Abar Rooftop.

DJ Aopsher hip-hop R&B night at Aesop’s Bangkok

9 November, 9pm onwards

Here comes the hotstepper—DJ Aopsher will be behind the DJ booth at Aesop’s Bangkok for a plate-smashingly good time. Feel the wind beneath your wings as you hang out by the outside area, and when you feel like it, the stage is yours when the right song comes on. Plus, the Baklava Old-Fashioned does not disappoint.

You can find more at Aesop’s Bangkok.

Dudesweet 21st Anniversary

9 November, 6pm till late

Everybody say Happy Birthday, Dudesweet! It’s their 21st Birthday, and they’re inviting everyone to celebrate with them. DJ Young You and DJ Stargazer will be behind the booth to keep the patrons on their toes. Expect nothing but the good vibes Mischa Cheap is known for. Come as you are and be ready for a good time.

You can find more information at Mischa Cheap.

Chefs of Rosewood Beijing and Rosewood Guangzhou come to Nan Bei Bangkok

10-11 November, lunch and dinner

It’s the mouthwatering flavours of both Northern and Southern China all in one sitting. Chef Leo Chai from Country Kitchen (1 Michelin Star) and Chef Bill Feng from Lingnan House (1 Michelin Star) are coming to join hands with Nan Bei’s Chef Matthew Geng to show you a good time (culinarily-speaking) with special lunch selections and a six-course tasting menu. Think seabass, abalone, and all the premium ingredients you can’t get enough of.

You can find more information at Nan Bei.

French dinner with Michel Lynch pairing at The Allium Bangkok

10 November, 6-10pm

Chef Remi Verrier is holding a special four-course dinner, each pairing his contemporary French dishes with Bordeaux wines from winemaker Michel Lynch. From king mackerel creamy polenta with chorizo, to the grilled beef tenderloin served aside with wild mushroom sautéed potato espuma, it’s like you’re transported to the French suburbs.

You can find more information at The Allium Bangkok.

25 Degrees Bangkok presents hip-hop event “A G Thang”

11 November, 5-11pm

It will feel like a sensible 25 Degrees, for the lively beats coming this Saturday will surely cool you down from the Bangkok heat. DJ Kade and Sonny Amerie will be playing ’90s and ’00s mixes, local premium acrylic spray paint supplier Hype Spray will be doing a live graffiti painting, and various deals on food and drink will be present throughout the evening. The free-flow beer deal surely won’t hurt either.

You can find more information at 25 Degrees Bangkok.

“Pxssy Power Single Edition” at SeenSpace Thonglor

11 November, 9pm onwards

It’s an event by women, for women. Get ready for electrifying performances, fun activities, and special entertainment. This event is all about steeping out of your comfort zone, making new connections, and not being judged for being yourself. A portion of proceeds will go directly to a charity that is dedicated to female empowerment. Bust out those heels, girlies, the ticket already includes your first drink of the night.

You can find more information at SeenSpace Thonglor.

The Stella Artois debuts limited-time menus at Red Nikkei Bar

Until 30 November, 5pm-midnight

The Stella Artois collaborates with Chef Aof of Iron Chef Thailand 2019 to bring you culinary delights that will make your tastebuds dance, only available for a limited time at Red Nikkei Bar. Take a big bite out of the grilled olive-fed wagyu, and perhaps finish the meal with some tuna tartare creme brulee. Those dishes also happen to pair well with a lager.

You can find more information at Red Nikkei Bar.