We heard y’all like guest shifts, so how about four in one night? A lot of things happening are in town this week, especially for those who enjoy a good cocktail once in a while. And by “a while,” we mean a glass every half an hour. It seems there will be a number of international bartenders in town, so please give them a warm Bangkok welcome.

[Hero and featured image credit: Gir/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 8-14 August 2023

By popular demand, Maritozzi return to Cafe Madeline

A symbol of affection in Italy, the maritozzi is a sweet bun filled with luscious cream. It’s simple in design, but what it does to your taste buds will have you going back for more by the count of ten. They’re now back once again by popular demand at Cafe Madeline, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, as a collaboration between Executive Chef Andrea Accord and Executive Pastry Chef Andrea Bonaffini.

The maritozzi are on sale until 13 August. You can find more information at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok.

Smoke & Mirrors bar takeover at Ms.Jigger

From Singapore, please welcome JV Naive from Smoke & Mirrors, who will be providing great hospitality, and creative concoctions where art and alcohol collide. It’s the perfect place to be if you’re already bored of work by Tuesday evening. Mark your calendar and leave your car at home.

The guest shift is on 8 August. You can find more information at MsJigger.

Mother’s Day afternoon tea at The House on Sathorn

If a big dinner is not for you, opt our for a relaxing afternoon tea session with the most important woman in your life. The culinary team at Paii has crafted a special set filled to the brim with delightful treats, handmade pastries, and a selection of teas and cocktails. Their jasmine and mulberry waffle is simply out of this world.

The afternoon tea is available from 10-13 August. You can find more information at W Bangkok.

Yung Singh at Sing Sing Theater

With prolific sets in clubs across the world, Boiler Room, and circuit festivals, Yung Singh is an international sensation. For one night only, he’ll be bringing his art and ears to the partygoers of Sing Sing. We recommend booking early for the best ticket price.

The party is on 9 August. You can find more information at Sing Sing Theater.

The Old Man Hong Kong guest shift at Zuma Bangkok

Welcome to the stage: Nikita Matveev and Alvin Lee from The Old Man Hong Kong, No. 47 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023. They’re bringing in three signature cocktails from their innovative menu, and a newly-created one inspired by the beautiful zen garden of Zuma Bangkok. It’s the Asian spirit fused with cosmopolitan vibes, and we’re here for it.

The guest shift is on 9 August. You can find more information at Zuma Bangkok.

A Trio of Rosewood Bartenders guest shift at Lennon’s

It’s a unique opportunity we’re seeing here: three directors from three different Rosewood venues. Please welcome Bob Louison, Director of Bars of Rosewood Phnom Penh, Simone Rossi, Director of Bars of Rosewood Hong Kong, and Ruslan Kaptsan, Beverage Director of Rosewood Beijing. It’s a star-studded cast, and those who visit can only expect the level of sophistication and hospitality the Rosewood brand is known for.

The guest shift is on 10 August. You can find more information at Lennon’s.

Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour guest shift at Gaze Bar

As you kick back under the night sky at Gaze, a gin-based drink in hand will really upgrade the experience. Who would be better to craft you that drink than the guys from Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour? Samuel and Babit from Hong Kong with their own menu for a one-night-only experience, of course, and we’re ready for some good gin-based cocktails.

The guest shift is on 10 August. You can find more information at Gaze Bar.

Yuki Yamazaki of The Japanese Bitters guest shift at Gir

The one and only Yuki Yamazaki, brand owner of The Japanese Bitters, will be taking over Gir’s bar. If you’re not familiar with the brand, they do an amazing array of unique bitters, from sakura bitters to umami bitters. Those thinking of visiting can expect some interesting flavour profiles in your cocktails that night.

The guest shift is on 10 August. You can find more information at Gir.

Air Benjawan of Kilik Social Club guest shift at Havana Social

Get ready to punch in the password to the phone booth, for the talented Air Benjawan from Kilik Social Club will be working behind the bar at Havana Social for one night only. Air is known for her exceptional creativity, and we cannot wait to see her in action providing some good rum-based cocktails.

The guest shift is on 10 August. You can find more information at Kilik Social Club.