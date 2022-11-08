What to do in Bangkok: 8-14 November

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
With Loy Krathong happening, people are looking for where to end the day. We have you covered—from delicious buffets, to anniversary parties and unique bar takeovers, these events are just perfect for a night out with some company. Mark your calendars and be ready to go out.
8 events to attend in Bangkok this 8-14 November 2022
Indulge in a meal fit for a king under the full moon with a buffet featuring all the best from the four regions of Thailand. With Thai music playing live, free flow beer and soft drinks, as well as good vibes only, you’ll forget you’re here for Loy Krathong, not just the meal.
At just THB 850, you get to enjoy Don Asado’s highlights full of only the best Argentinean flavours, as well as four selected reds imported from Argentina. The ticket also includes a lucky draw with fabulous prizes. There can’t be a better deal than this, especially if you know how delicious the dishes at Don Asado are.
Matteo Cadeddu will be working behind the bar of Kimpton Maa-Lai’s romantic dinner spot Ms.Jigger for one night only. He’s a talented mixologist, the mind behind Opium Bar, and also the reigning champion of the Flor De Cana Sustainable Challenge. It’s a journey when it comes to trying out his cocktails, and we’re ready to embark at sunset.
Above Eleven is celebrating their tenth year anniversary in style: free-flow drinks, lucky draws, Latin beats, and more. Even if you’ve never been up on this fun, lively venue, there isn’t a better time to get to know them. Happy Birthday, Above Eleven!
Alexander Blake, the unmissable presence at award-winning cocktail bar Madam Kew, will be taking over the bar for one night only. He’s going to bring interesting flavours all the way from Saigon with drinks especially crafted for the event. It’s a unique takeover we don’t see everyday for sure.
We did the research and they’re correct: a little party never really killed nobody. The Bar at The House on Sathorn partnered up with Roku Gin to bring back the roaring ’20s, with a lot of booze and feathers, but with more equal rights. Strut down with your best glam and socialise like alcohol’s getting banned—it’s going to be a fun night.
Luka, one of our favourite breakfast spots, is celebrating their 7th anniversary with the launch of a gallery space on the 3rd floor of the establishment. The first exhibition, titled ‘Time,’ features the works of Christian Fielitz, Trey Hurst, Francois Langella (RDX Labs), and Steven David Lim.
Join the folks at Sarnies for some live gypsy jazz sessions by the Swing Dude. It’s a great way to start the week, and to distract yourself before the coming Monday ahead. Walk-ins are welcome, but seats are very limited.