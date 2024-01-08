There are always exciting events happening every week in the city. Make sure you’re in the know of where’s hot, and what to do in Bangkok with our weekly events round-up. Here’s what to do in Bangkok this 9-15 January.

After a long series of guest shifts, it seems the city is turning its attention to some great food and good grooves for this week. There’s also a flea market perfect for vintage shopping aficionados, as well as educational talks for education-y people. Grab your most-preferred company, people, here’s what to do this week in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Siwilai Sound Club/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 9-15 January 2024

Mongolian open flames buffet at Rain Tree Café

10 January, 6-10pm

If you’re a fan of beef and lamb, you’re in for a treat. Rain Tree Café is bringing in the vibrant flavours of Mongolia as they cook those proteins in open flame at their new live cooking station. It’s perfect as a tantalising display of flavours, as well as a little something for your Instagram stories as the open flames light up the dining room.

You can find more information at Rain Tree Café.

Pasta & Pinot at Gigi Dining Hall

10 January, 6pm-midnight

With the exception of Tia and Tamara, there’s no better combo than some great pasta and a glass of Pinot Grigio. Enjoy a special deal of the two, as this time Gigi is putting the amazing pesto sauce from their kitchen into the spotlight. Be sure to grab some company, because those who have been to Gigi know that dining there is better with kiki.

You can find more information at Gigi – Eatery & Café.

‘Pastel in Paris’ French night at Pastel Rooftop Bar

10 January, 5pm-1am

Raise your glass of champagne and a white flag, for the French are taking over Pastel Rooftop Bar for one night only. Get ready for DJs behind the station as well as live performances, including a special cabaret show by Madame Rouge. They’re also teasing limited-time menus for the event, and many surprises abound. Now this is le festin.

You can find more information at Pastel Rooftop Bar & Mediterranean Dining.

‘Hugo Unplugged’ at Siam Yacht Club

11 January, 8.30pm onwards

The soul-soothing voice and guitar strums of Hugo Chakrabongse will be in the air at Siam Yacht Club for one evening only. The Thai-American singer is signed to Jay Z’s label Roc Nation, and his debut single 99 Problems is featured on No Strings Attached. We recommend reservation prior to the event.

You can find more information at Siam Yacht Club.

Made by Legacy Flea Market No. 15

12-14 January, 3pm-midnight

Made by Legacy Flea Market is finally back at Saengthong Rice 1968 Warehouse. If you haven’t been, they practically have everything — vintage finds, handcrafted goods, fashionable garments, imported furniture, classic vinyls — we’d be here all day if we were to list them all. If you’re interested in browsing through different items in flea market style, snag a ticket or two for a friend.

You can find more information at Made by Legacy.

YANGGAO MOOLA vinyl session at Siwilai Sound Club

12 January, 9pm onwards

Yanggao Moola is in the house, and his reggae and disco beats will surely make you feel mighty real. Grab a few glasses for the table and let your head bop to the groove — all you’ll feel in the morning is the love hangover. Coco Rouzier and the band will also be performing live jazz downstairs. Tickets are only available at the door, first come first serve.

You can find more information at Siwilai Sound Club.

A Book Talk: China’s Art Market – Past, Present and Future at River City Bangkok

13 January, 2-3.30 pm

If you’ve ever been interested in China’s art market, now is your chance to learn more about its dramatic evolution. This Sunday, River City Bangkok hosts a captivating talk by author Keija Wu about her book: “A Modern History of China’s Art Market.” During this discussion, Keija will dive deep into this nation’s art market history. She will discuss the past, present, and future of the market, while also highlighting a group of contemporary Chinese artists who use this space as a creative breathing ground. Admission is free of charge. Not to mention, you’ll receive an exclusive autograph from Keija herself.

You can find more information at River City Bangkok.

Celebration of time-honoured tradition with The Mandarin Oriental’s Galette des Rois

Until 15 January

Celebrated since the 14th century, the Galette des Rois is used to mark the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Bethlehem. Included in this fragrant, succulent puff pastry is frangipane (French almond cream) and a hidden ‘fève’ (small trinket). It is often used to celebrate with friends and family, with the one able to find the trinket crowned “king” for the day. The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok’s has a Galette des Rois baked to perfection by Head Chef Maxime Caillon. It is available at The Mandarin Oriental Shops in Siam Paragon, Gaysorn Village, and The Emporium.

You can find more information at The Mandarin Oriental Shop.