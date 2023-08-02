ZoukOut Singapore 2023: Lineup, ticket prices, details, and more

Electronic dance music festival ZoukOut will celebrate its 20th milestone edition on 2-3 December 2023 with a sunset-to-sunrise party for the first time in Singapore.

Global lifestyle company and nightlife pioneer Zouk announced earlier today (31 July) that their upcoming annual ZoukOut party will be the first-ever day-to-night festival. Held at Siloso Beach, Sentosa in Singapore, partygoers can rave to euphoric sounds played by international and local talents.

[Hero and featured image credit: Zouk Singapore/Facebook]

What to expect at ZoukOut 2023 Singapore

ZoukOut 2023, jointly presented by OCBC, will bear the theme ‘The Tribe of Tomorrow’. This theme pays homage to the new generation of partygoers ready to take the festivities to new heights following the strong return of the nightlife and entertainment industry.

Zouk is also partnering with AEG Presents, live-entertainment organisers and producers of famed US festival Coachella, to make this milestone 20th edition of ZoukOut its best one yet.

High-profile DJ names will anchor this forthcoming festival, as with ZoukOut’s previous editions. Former headliners include Zedd, Gryffin, Armin Van Buuren, and Galantis. Headliners for the ZoukOut 2023 have yet to be announced and will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Every ZoukOut is known to be highly energetic, with revellers immersing in the high-octane tunes and visual spectaculars. Regarding this year’s festival set-up, Zouk hinted that “a large mothership will be descending upon the tribe at the mainstage, bringing a cosmic realm from the far reaches of the universe filled with unique and intrinsic forms of harmony.”

Notably, ZoukOut went on a three-year hiatus in 2019 for a break and resumed last year in 2022.

Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group, says, “Being in entertainment nightlife for 32 years has not been an easy feat, and 20 years of bringing a community of people together through ZoukOut based on a shared love for music and dance is an even greater one. This has been the vision of Zouk Group since the very beginning, and we are pleased to see it continue on just as strongly two decades later. We are thrilled to be partnering with the world-renowned AEG again, who brings an incomparable international festival experience, which will enable us to elevate the ZoukOut experience to another level for many years to come.”

Adam Wilkes, AEG Presents Asia’s President & CEO added, “ZoukOut is a jewel in the crown of Singapore’s Live Entertainment scene. It has been a rite of passage for generations of Singaporeans and visitors from throughout the region and 2023 will be a wonderful celebration of 20 years of the event. Our team at AEG is working with Zouk to make ZoukOut 2023 an event not to be missed.”

Ticketing details for ZoukOut 2023

ZoukOut 2023 will happen on December 2 to 3 at Siloso Beach in Sentosa. OCBC Credit and Debit Cardmembers will enjoy a special priority presale for 72 hours from 4 August, 10am to 7 August, 9.59am. Early Bird tickets are priced at $268 for two-day passes. Get your tickets now at ZoukOut’s website.