Where to celebrate Children’s Day 2024 in Bangkok

Children are the future, and the future needs a little fun for a change after all that studying. Here’s where to celebrate Children’s Day in Bangkok.

Children’s Day in coming up, and Bangkok has fun-filled activities perfect for the little ones and for the whole family. Whether you want a lively itinerary for the whole afternoon, or just a grand feast that will impress every family member, we have you covered. You go start the car while we grab the squeaky shoes.

[Hero and featured image credit: Tanaphong Toochinda/Unsplash]

Where to celebrate Children’s Day in Bangkok

Sansiri Backyard

Sansiri Backyard is partnering with SCB, IKEA, and Envicco to bring you a wide array of activities and workshops the little ones can enjoy. Walking through a house full of different butterfly species, harvesting mulberries and making your own smoothies, recycling plastic pellets into hair clips — it’s the perfect destination to have your kids get in touch with nature.

You can find more information at Sansiri Backyard.

Rain Tree Cafe Bangkok

As you’re sampling succulent food from Rain Tree Cafe, have your kids enjoy some face painting, fun cookie decorations, and magic performances. The cafe is certainly going to be filled with smiles and laughter throughout the afternoon. Children under 12 years get to dine for free as well.

You can find more information at Rain Tree Cafe Bangkok.

Open House at Central Embassy

From 12-14 January, Open House turns into a village of fun and joy. Upon registration, kids will each receive a passport and a location to visit within the village symbolised by an animal, as well as a house scarf that allows them to check out six activities throughout the area. Construct a sustainable metropolis, decorate cupcakes, discover dinosaur fossils in the sand pit, and more — let your kids and their imagination run wild.

You can find more information at Open House at Central Embassy.

Mexicano Restaurant

For a poolside Saturday brunch session, Mexicano has all the things you’ll need this Children’s Day. They’re bringing in a balloon clown, piñatas, games of musical chairs, and more. Couple those with the special kids’ menu, and the whole family will have something to look forward to. There’s also a costume contest with the theme of “dream job.”

You can find more information at Mexicano Restaurante Autentico.

Alliance Française de Bangkok

The itinerary is full of fun at Alliance Française, and they have different activities perfect for every age group. Whether you want to create unique bracelets, watch a film in their cinema, or see a magic show, they have curated everything for the whole family — and it’s also still fun for those who do not know a lick of French. Entry is free of charge, but make sure you register as spots for activities are quite limited.

You can find more information at Alliance Française de Bangkok.

Liber Bookstore

Liber Bookstore is holding workshops that is simply perfect as bonding sessions for you and your children. The cookie decorating workshop welcomes anyone with a sweet tooth as they decorate cookies to their liking with icing made from natural food colouring. The storytelling and flower pot painting workshop might just awaken the artsy side of the little ones, and maybe reawaken yours.

You can find more information at Liber Bookstore.