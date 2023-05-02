Cinco de Mayo celebrates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire. Nobody likes the French anyway, so here’s where to go for Cinco de Mayo in Bangkok.

Annually held on 5 May, Cinco de Mayo is the day when Mexico won against the Second French Empire in unexpected odds at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It’s celebrated now in some parts of Mexico, as well as all over the world, highlighting Mexican heritage and cultures. Everything such as food, music, and even parades are busted out to commemorate to occasion. Let’s see where to do just that and celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Guilty Bangkok]

Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Bangkok

Cinco de Mayo with Mezcal

Mezcal is coming in hot with special menus filled with only the finest Mexican flavours, DJ Johnny O behind the station, and, of course, their mezcal-based creations. If that isn’t enough, there will be live aerial performances by Hoyhon Circus. Be sure to book early.

You can find more information at Mezcal.

Spirited Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Guilty Bangkok

You know it’s going to be a lively evening when Guilty is involved. Chef de Cuisine Carlos Rodriguez is pouring his heart and soul into creating special Cinco de Mayo menus, including beetroot aguachile and barbacoa Wagyu beef tostada with jalapeno mayonnaise and feta cheese. You can also expect a live mariachi band, colourful costumes, and special cocktails prepared by guest mixologists from SEEN Restaurant & Bar.

The party is at 6pm onwards. You can find more information at Guilty Bangkok.

Above Eleven’s Rooftop Fiesta

Indulge in Chef Omar’s special Mexican dishes, from tacos to carnitas, sway your hips to DJ Ron Jameson as he puts on lively Latin beats until late, and enjoy special cocktails crafted with tequila and mezcal from the team of talented mixologists. You can also continue dancing at Above Eleven’s sister bar Havana Social—the THB 400 ticket already includes a welcome drink.

The fiesta is from 6pm onwards. You can find more information at Above Eleven.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at La Monita Taqueria

La Monita is inviting us to be honorary Mexicans for a day. Chefs Guillermo, Mauricio, Arturo, and the La Monita Team will be out of the kitchen as they cook live on the grill for all to see and take Instagram reels. Apart from all the amazing food, you’ll find Latin music playing, people dancing, and, of course, lots of tequila.

The party will be at 6pm onwards. You can find more information at La Monita Taqueria.

The Deck Cinco De Mayo

The Deck is bringing the fiesta with deals like no other. THB 199 for agave tequila each, or pay THB 699 and they’ll make it free flow from 3-7pm—this also includes a lot of other alcoholic refreshments. Arrive early so you don’t have to go home late, and be sure to order from their special Tex-Mex menu, too.

The event will be from 6pm onwards. You can find more information at The Deck Bangkok.