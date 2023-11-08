Have you made plans yet to celebrate Diwali 2023 in Bangkok? We have you covered.

Named as the Indian “festival of lights,” Diwali celebrates “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.” But it’s not just about lights and mythical triumph, the occasion calls for a reunion of friends and family—a time to have grand feasts, reward yourselves, and generally have a great time with trusted company.

Luckily, we know just the places in Bangkok to celebrate Diwali. Read on for all the info.

[Hero and featured image credit: Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology]

Where to celebrate Diwali 2023 in Bangkok

Diwali Set Menu at Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology

11-12 November, 6pm onwards

Diwali is the perfect occasion to dine like royalty, and Charcoal is the place to be. As you take a bite of their curated set dinner menu featuring their famed signatures, Bollywood performances and Bhangra drum shows are rolled out to make sure you have a night to remember. The Rangoli art and lights adorning the venue will also help set the mood.

You can find more information at Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology.

Diwali Party at Bangkok Island

12 November, 5pm onwards

Bangkok Island is one of our favourite cruising spots in town, and this time, they’re doing a big Diwali celebration with a gorgeous view of the Chao Phraya River. DJ Chai Singh and DJ Kriszd are bringing their most energetic sets yet, King Waari will be doing his famed Indian music live performance, and you’ll find the vegan and vegetarian food provided by Naivedyum very mouthwatering.

You can find more information at Bangkok Island.

Sunday Brunch at Rang Mahal

12 November, 12-3pm

Rang Mahal is serving an extra festive Sunday brunch worthy of impressing any Indian family. It’s an all-you-can-eat deal with their signature dishes along with live performances and a gorgeous views of the Bangkok skyline. Bring everyone, as kids under six dine for free.

You can find more information at Rang Mahal.

Pre-Diwali Bash at The Finch Bangkok

10 November, 8pm onwards

This Soi 11 venue is holding a Pre-Diwali bash. MH43 Band will be coming in to play live with amazing Bollywood DJs ready behind the booth. The mixology team is fully equipped with all you need to make sure you have a great time. It’s the perfect occasion to let loose, maybe without the family, this time.

You can find more information at The Finch Bangkok.

Set Menu at Maya

If you want to keep things a bit low key, Maya is offering a special set menu for Diwali, along with a guest bartender with Phraya Elements cocktails and DJ Anine working behind the booth. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus available.

You can find more information at Maya.