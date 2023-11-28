Father’s Day is coming up, and we know just the places in Bangkok to make sure you get included in the will again. Here’s where to celebrate.

It’s high time to treat the first, the OG man in your life. With Father’s Day on the horizon, many places are calling to celebrate the occasion in Bangkok with some great food that you know comes with a good bonding session. So whether you’re there to commemorate the relationship, or just want places to hang out during the national holiday on 5 December, we have you covered.

Where to celebrate Father’s Day 2023 in Bangkok

Capella Bangkok

Riverside dining really hits different when with good company, and Capella Bangkok is inviting us and our dads out for a grand time. Plus, the venues of the hotel never disappointed anyone. Chef de Cuisine Kannika Jitsangworn of Phra Nakhon is serving a special mieng talay pao made with locally-sourced seafood, and Côte by Mauro Colagreco is offering a choice between a seven-course tasting menu and a nine-course carte blanche menu perfect for the whole family.

You can find more information at Capella Bangkok.

Goji Kitchen + Bar

Goji Kitchen is holding a “Father’s Day Feast” for all dads and daddies in the family. For the occasion, they’re rolling out special additions to the buffet line named “Dad’s Recipes,” featuring fried river prawns, spicy minced duck salad, stir-fried beef, and more. Our dads never cooked anything that fancy, but we welcome any excuse to find ourselves back at Goji.

You can find more information at Goji Kitchen + Bar.

Chef Pom Chinese Cuisine By TODD

Your dad is the star, but bring your whole family, as Chef Pom Chinese Cuisine by TODD is celebrating the occasion with an extravagant Chinese round table-style set menu. Everything you might be craving, be it some Guangdong crispy pork belly, fish maw, Peking duck, wok-fried abalone, and more. Leave some room at the end for a wholesome piece of persimmon moon cake.

You can find more information at Chef Pom Chinese Cuisine By TODD.

Rain Tree Cafe Bangkok

Brunch at Raintree Cafe has always been wholesome. If your father is a fellow seafood lover, he’s in for a great time. The international brunch buffet is upgraded with a special caviar station, Hokkaido scallops, BBQ pork ribs, and more. Be sure to treat yourselves to a BBQ seafood platter only available on Father’s Day, and it will impress even the fathers who spent half their lives at the grill.

You can find more information at Rain Tree Cafe Bangkok.

Red Oven

Red Oven has unlimited foie gras at their buffet station, and that’s enough to bring any boys to any yards. But if that isn’t enough, they’re giving away complimentary seared salmon to every guest as they indulge in the fine seafood selections the venue is already known for. Don’t miss the chocolate fondue they have for dessert; it goes extra well with the Bangkok skyline as the view.

You can find more information at SO/ Bangkok.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Sometimes your dad prefers something more lowkey: the flavours he’s familiar with, but cooked to perfection. Let the special a la carte menus at Flourish restaurant impress your dad, and the whole family. They’re offering classics Thai people know and love, including pooja (minced pork stuffed in blue crab and deep-fried), and stir-fried green curry sauce with ribeye beef with sweet basil.

You can find more information at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Sometimes you just can’t settle on what to eat, so why choose only one dish? Centara Grand is offering deals on both their international buffet lunch at Ventisi, and their all-you-can-eat dim sum selections at Dynasty Restaurant. So whether your dad is in the mood for sampling international cheeses, fresh seafood on ice, or a lot of shrimp shumais, they have you covered. Complimentary drinks are also entitled to dads in attendance.

You can find more information at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.