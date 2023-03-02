Holi is a perfect excuse for a celebration, and we know just the places you can do so. Here is a list of parties to celebrate Holi in Bangkok this year.

Holi is known as the most colourful festival on Earth. Colour powder everywhere, loud music blasting, people enjoying themselves—we’re sure you’re in for a day you’ll be talking about for weeks on end. And you know Bangkok has never been short on places to celebrate. Whether you’re in the mood for a brunch, or a full-on colour fight, we have you covered. Here’s where to celebrate Holi in Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Nqobile Vundla/Unsplash; featured image credit: Purtika Dutt/Unsplash]

Where to celebrate Holi in Bangkok

Holi Festival 4-Course Set Dinner at Charcoal

Holi is known for a lot of bright colours, dancing, and a celebration of spring’s arrival. You can experience all of that and more at Charcoal Tandoor for one evening. They’ve prepared a four-course set dinner filled with amazing Indian delicacies, as well as a Bollywood performance to make sure you’re in the festive mood. There’s also a complimentary drink for each person upon arrival.

You can find more information at Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology.

Holi Pool Party at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites

Celebrating the Holi season with a pool party may not have crossed your mind before, but it sure sounds like a good time. Delicious bites, live cooking stations for the Instagram stories, and beats by DJ Dev to get you into the mood—what are you waiting for? The entry ticket already includes a couple of drinks, along with free-flow snacks. Oh, and you can also book yourself a table at Mexicano right beside the pool afterwards.

You can find more information at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, Bangkok.

Holi Brunch at Rang Mahal

What better way to get in touch with the culture than to savour the authentic tastes that India has to offer? Pop by Rang Mahal for a brunch that will blow your minds, while enjoying the live Bollywood performances that will transport you to New Delhi. Rang Mahal is also very kid-friendly—it’s 50% off for ages 6-12, and free for younger ones.

You can find more information at Rang Mahal.

Holi Festival Boat Party

Celebrate the most colourful festival on the Chao Phraya river. You can expect tasty Indian bites, Bollywood music blasting through the speakers, dancing, and of course, the iconic colour fight. Grab your friends, along with some white clothes, and be ready for a sundowner experience you’ve never seen before. We hear the tickets sell out fast!

You can find more information at Bangkok Island.

Maya Holi Brunch

Maya Rooftop Restaurant and Bar is organising a Holi brunch filled with mouthwatering Indian delicacies. It’s all-you-can-eat for three whole hours, with a live DJ set playing the hottest Bollywood beats. All of the spices are perfect for the festival of colours, and you’ll be tapping your feet to the beat in no time. Booking recommended.

You can find more information at Holiday Inn Bangkok Sukhumvit.