On 8 March, the world celebrates International Women’s Day, in contrast with Men’s Day, which seems to be everyday for men. Just kidding. Let’s see where to go for the occasion.

Celebrated as early as 1909 and adopted by the United Nations in 1975, International Women’s Day brings attention to women’s rights, as well as issues concerning gender, from equality and reproductive rights to violence and abuse against women. To many, it is an important day for awareness—to educate yourself and others on gender issues.

Keep in mind that it’s alright if talks and seminars aren’t your thing, as it’s also a great opportunity to support women along with their businesses. We have these International Women’s Day events in Bangkok just for that.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels]

Where to celebrate International Women’s Day in Bangkok

Standard Talks: The Power of Women

It’s the first-ever Standard Talks in Bangkok, and the topic is International Women’s Day. Panelists include digital influencer and co-founder of Brunchtime Oun Chanisara and LGBTQ+ activist Koendanai, moderated by entrepreneur Pahparn Sirima of Ground Control and Hub Of Photography. Entry is free of charge, along with snacks and drinks at The Parlour.

You can find more information at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

Soho Hospitality Celebrates International Women’s Day

Soho Hospitality is celebrating the occasion by giving out a complimentary glass of Prosecco in all of their outlets. Havana Social, Above Eleven, Cantina Wine Bar & Italian Kitchen, Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology, Yankii Robatayaki & Bar—we’re sure you’ve heard of them. Plus, Prosecco goes great with every dish they serve, so definitely stay for dinner, too.

You can find more information at Soho Hospitality.

“Women.” at Soho House Bangkok

Co-hosted by The Banana Warrior, it’s an event for all the fun material girls both inside and outside of Soho House Bangkok. There’s a mingling period, a little pampering sesh, and a dance off along with the Lonely Girls Club. Good vibes all around — with The Banana Warrior’s plant-based treats to enjoy too, of course.

You can find more information at Soho House Bangkok.

International Women’s Day at Rembrandt

For the special day, treat yourself to a special meal at one of Rembrandt Hotel’s venues. Ladies get a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, along with the opportunity to taste the amazing Indian delicacies at Rang Mahal, the Mexican dishes at Mexicano, and enjoy the great vibes of 1826 Mixology & Rooftop Bar.

You can find more information at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, Bangkok.

Four-Hands Dinner Vol. 2

Tacos, tostadas, frozen margaritas—can you really trust anyone who says no to those? Megan and Gaby are coming to La Lupita for a kitchen takeover. Apart from supporting women, you get to enjoy flavourful Mexican tastes, along with a happy hour until 8pm. What’s not to like?

You can find more information at La Lupita Bangkok.

Bardo’s All Day Happy Hour

You heard that right: in celebration of International Women’s Day, happy hours are all day from opening to closing time at Bardo. That means cocktails are Buy-1-Get-1, and other drinks are at a special price. THB 750 for a pitcher for Sangria? Count us in.

You can find more information at Bardo Social Bistro & Bar.

Women in Mixology 2023

Women have been marking their mark and shattering the glass ceiling in the bar industry in the last years, and they’re celebrating that fact at the Banyan Tree. Five female bartenders across Bangkok have gathered to showcase their expertise. A part of the revenue will be donated to the Half Way Home for Women Foundation.

You can find more information at Banyan Tree Bangkok.

Women’s Week at CALM

For the occasion, the folks at CALM have designed special cocktails for women, by women, in homage to women in history. As you’re enjoying them, they’re also offering DJ set workshops, special promos, and other fun activities. All the ladies are entitled to a free welcome drink upon arrival.

You can find more information at CALM Bar & Guinguette.