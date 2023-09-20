Grab a bratwurst and a mug of Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier—and bookmark these Oktoberfest events in Bangkok this September and October.

Oktoberfest is a big deal. After all, it’s the largest folk festival in the world. People are out and about having the time of their lives. Be sure to call up your friends as some things in Germany are better with company, such as sharing portions of Bavarian food and an abundance of beer.

Even if you’re in Bangkok, you don’t need to book a ticket to the Vaterland to enjoy Oktoberfest. These Oktoberfest events in town will certainly do the job.

[Hero image credit: Daniel Schludi/Unsplash; Featured image credit: Tembela Bohle/Pexels]

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Bangkok

Bavarian Buffet at Goji Kitchen + Bar

Goji the bringing the whole of Bavaria to their buffet for a limited time. Alongside the usual selections, you can now pop by the new pretzel station after you have a chance to pick up some German sandwiches (brotzeit!) for the table. A large array of German main courses are also brought in, such as roasted pork knuckles, braised lamb shank, and schnitzel. Don’t forget to leave room for the desserts, from apple strudel to Black Forest cake.

The menu is available from 16 September – 6 October. You can find more information at Goji Kitchen + Bar.

German Classics at Rain Tree Cafe Bangkok

Raise a couple of glasses for Oktoberfest as you enjoy the German classics added to their usual buffet selection. They’re offering crispy pork knuckle, grilled sausages, and veal meatballs at the live station. Pair these with some potato salad and sauerkraut, and leave room for the Bavarian pancakes and apple strudel for dessert. Maisels Weisse is served by pint, or free-flow at an extra cost.

The menu is available from 18 September – 13 October. You can find more information at Rain Tree Cafe Bangkok.

Oktoberfest Celebration at Banyan Tree Bangkok

Banyan Tree Bangkok is inviting all of us to beer-hop to all four of their bars. They have a special selection of beers prepared, and a limited-time deal that pairs those beers with Bavarian snacks to enjoy throughout the night.

The bar hop is available from 16 September – 3 October. You can find more information at Banyan Tree Bangkok.

Bang Bang Burgers Oktoberfest

Not to be confused by with the 2014 pop hit, Bang Bang is a local favourite in Sukhumvit Soi 11. In fact, we’d wager there’s no better spot to have burgers and booze in the area. They’re teasing special house deals and promotions you can’t get anywhere else.

The deals are available until 3 October. You can find more information at Bang Bang Burgers.

Beer Yoga at SO/ Bangkok

Come for the yoga, stay for the beer. The one-hour beer yoga class begins at 2pm, but you also receive a four-hour pass for the gym and the infinity pool. After you’re done working out, treat yourself to a couple of cold ones to balance it out. Can’t be too healthy now.

You can find more information at SO/ Bangkok.

GTCC Oktoberfest at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, hosted by German-Thai Chamber of Commerce

Out of all the events on this list, this is the only one actually taking place in the month of October. The ballroom at the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit will be completely decked out in full German fashion: think of people in traditional Bavarian outfits, seated on Festzelt-benches, and enjoying delicious German bites and genuine Paulaner Oktoberfest beer. There’s also an after party with live DJs behind the station.

The event is on 21 October. You can find more information at German-Thai Chamber of Commerce.