Top o’ the mornin to ya lads, we’re just out and about having some grand old time celebratin St Pat’s in Bangkok. So many things to do so let’s get out and give it a lash. (Here’s where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Bangkok, in case you didn’t catch that).

You know Bangkok—give us a special day and we’ll celebrate anything. Some old people in the comments have noted it’s a loss of identity (whatever that means), but many see it as a celebration of other cultures living in the city. It’s just nice to celebrate national festivals when you’re not in your own country, and it’s profitable for local businesses, too. It’s a win-win situation.

St Patrick’s Day, marking the death anniversary of the patron saint of Ireland, is a celebration of Irish culture—basically a lot of green and tons of drinking. Let’s see where to go in Bangkok for the occasion, and make sure you’re prepared to sing along to those drinking songs.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Rodnae Production/Pexels]

Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Bangkok

St Patrick’s Day at The Deck

It’s not just for the evening, as The Deck is throwing an all-day special. Expect themed cocktails, green beers, as well as the usual amazing food The Deck offers. It’s perfect for the whole family. Wear a green shirt and get a free drink while you’re at it.

You can find more information at The Deck Bangkok.

St. Patrick’s Celebration at Chef Bar

What would call on the luck of the Irish quicker than a pint or two of O’Hara? As you’re enjoying the stouts, be sure to order some of the elevated comfort delicacies offered at Chef Bar. Pies, burgers, and fries, oh my. Grab some friends along and you’re set. Be sure to book a table beforehand.

You can find more information at The Food School Bangkok.

St. Patrick’s Day at Sinnerman

We’re such a sinner, man, for the lively vibes, great live sessions, and for the occasion, great drinks made from Jameson whisky. Be sure to check out the tapas menu—it’s quite underrated.

You can find more information at Sinnerman.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Goji

Treat yourself and your loved ones to an Irish-themed buffet that will surely be a good craic. Oysters Kilpatric, braised beef in Guinness, seafood chowder, and many more—it’s like being transported to Derry but still understanding what everyone is saying. Of course, the usual international cuisine Goji is known for will still be served as usual.

You can find more information at Goji Kitchen and Bar.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at BarSu

Live music, special drinks, amazing food—BarSu at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit has them all for the occasion. Fabio Brugnolaro, owner and Bar Manager of Copper Bar Bangkok, will be taking over the bar for one night only. For food, expect Irish classics including the Guinness beef stew and Shepherd’s pie with lamb.

You can find more information at BarSu.

St. Patrick’s Week at CALM

It’s a whole week dedicated to ol’ St. Pat, filled with special Jameson cocktails, a lot of deals on beers, and a lot of activities. There will also be a beer pong contest on the 17th with fabulous prizes. While the rest is available for walk-ins, the beer pong contest requires prior registration.

You can find more information at CALM Bar & Guinguette.