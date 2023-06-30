Where to celebrate the 4th of July in Bangkok

Do you hear that? The sound of freedom, the flapping of an eagle’s wings, and the pew pew of a gun is near. Let’s see where you can celebrate 4th of July in Bangkok.

Independence Day is a holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence, marking that the Thirteen Colonies were no longer subject to Britain and were to be considered free, independent states. Fireworks, barbecues, fairs, picnics—there are so many activities that are associated with the 4th of July. Bangkok, being a hub for good food and worldly celebrations, surely has plans for the occasion. Read on to see the best places to celebrate the 4th of July in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Gilles DETOT/Unsplash]

Where to celebrate 4th of July in Bangkok

Goji Kitchen + Bar

It’s an all American feast at Goji, and you better arrive on an empty stomach as it’s all-you-can-eat. Apart from the restaurant’s usual selections, guests can enjoy smoked barbecue ribs, new England clam chowder, and more. There will also be a live Tex-Mex station station providing nachos and tacos that is perfect for Instagram.

Siri House

Siri House is throwing a good ol’ backyard barbecue in true American fashion. They’re reserving their garden and pool area for delicacies provided by Detroit-born Chef Shane Reichenbach. Expect all the staples, from chili dogs to chicken wings and cornbread. The atmosphere will also be elevated by a live session by surf rock band The Tarantinos.

Billy’s Smokehouse

Now, what’s a good celebration like a true American without cracking open a cold one? It’s a special deal for American craft beers in collaboration with Beervana at Billy’s Smokehouse on the 4th of July. Apart from that, indulge in some insanely good chicken, brisket, ribs—the whole nine yards. It’s regular opening hours, but the party starts around 4pm.

The Deck Bangkok

The Deck’s Taco Tuesday is getting the American treatment this 4th of July. Expect mouthwatering barbecue stadium dogs, burgers, and, of course, tacos with all your favourite toppings. With tacos starting from THB 59, we’re standing up for the flag and cheering to our freedom, baybee.

La Mesa Coffee Co.

Le Mesa is promising a heartwarming set of smoked chicken, homemade mac and cheese, salad, and a dessert, as well as a cool breeze on the rooftop. As you’re savouring the meal, you can also take a break to enjoy games, fireworks, and Karma Jack & Jennifer Läckgren, who will be playing live music, as well as the American national anthem.

