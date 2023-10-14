White Party Bangkok 2023: Dates, dress codes, and all we know so far

New Year’s Eve is going to be so, so gay in the best way possible. White Party Bangkok is back for 2023, and even bigger than ever.

[Hero and featured image credit: White Party Bangkok]

White Party Bangkok 2023: dates, themes, and all we know so far

Started in 2015, White Party Bangkok is attended by partygoers from all over the world looking to send the year off in the liveliest fashion possible. Many even plan their whole year around the party. After all, as fun as it is, White Party is all about feeling a sense of community while having a great time under one roof.

“What sets White Party Bangkok apart from other large scale LGBTQ+ events is the caliber of our production,” one of the co-founders explains. “Partygoers from all over the world have come to associate WPBKK with a state-of-the-art, big budget production. It has one of the most expensive productions for an event this size. We design a brand new stage for every WPBKK and introduce cutting edge technology to create exciting new experiences for our audience each year.”

The theme for 2023’s White Party Bangkok is “First Contact”—giving intergalactic village people, and otherworldly eleganza extravaganza.

Dates and details

28 Dec, 2023

Big opening party titled “The Annual Gay Meeting” at Bangkok Convention Centre with DJs Mor Avrahami, Allison Nunes, and Spectrum K, along with live performance by international recording artist and broadway babe Beth Sacks. Dress code is “Sci-Fi Inspired.”

29 Dec, 2023

“Jock Ball” at SEEN Sky Bar, Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel from 2.30-7.30pm, with DJs Dani Brasil and Bryan. Dress code is “Fun Sportswear” or “Sexy Swimwear.”

“Military Ball” at Bangkok Convention Centre, with DJs Tom Stephan, Danny Dee, and Bryant. Dress code is “Space Warrior,” so expect a lot of silver swimsuits.

30 Dec, 2023

“The White Party Main Event” at Bangkok Convention Centre, with DJs Anne Louise, Dani Brasil, and Danny Dee, as well as a special performance by the one and only Pangina Heals. Dress code is “All White.”

31 Dec, 2023

“First Contact – The New Year’s Eve Party” at Bangkok Convention Centre, with DJs Sagi Kariv, Tommy Love, and Tackthai, as well as a special performance by Thai drag legend Jai Sira.

You can find more information at White Party Bangkok.