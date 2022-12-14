Wonderfruit 2022: What we’re looking forward to most

Wonderfruit 2022 is right around the corner, and for those attending for the first time, it can be a lot to take in. Here are some highlights you must not miss.

So many questions come to mind as we plan for the event: What should I eat? Will the drinks be too weak for my taste? Why is there an Ayurveda yoga session at a music festival? And let us tell you—they’re all better than you might have anticipated. If we list all of what’s happening, we’ll be here all night, so let us show you the highlights you simply have to check out.

[Hero and featured image credit: Wonderfruit/Facebook]

Things to look forward to at Wonderfruit 2022

The music

Saying Wonderfruit is filled with a long lineup would be such an understatement. From DJs to live performers, you’ll get to party out to a wide range of genres. House? Check. Hip-hop? Check. Thai indie rock? Checkity-check. There’s simply something for everyone.

Highlights include:

Freaking Out The Neighborhood, alternative/indie DJ and events promoter who has also recently opened an alternative listening bar of the same name around Thonglor.

Ben, co-founder of Studio Lam with sounds of deep house, soul-funk, and jazz.

Solitude is Bliss, Chiang Mai-born indie band with unique sounds and lyrics inspired by social and political observations.

Srirajah Rockers, high-energy Thai reggae band with a heavy dub style.

Masayoshi Fujita, Japanese vibraphone and marimba player with inspirations from the sounds of nature.

DABOYWAY, icon in the Thai hip-hop scene who has previously collaborated with international stars, such as Anarchy and Snoop Dogg.

Anne Müller, acclaimed composer-cellist with extensive experience in film scores and artist collaborations.

Slowlygreen, Bangkok-based DJ with “the sounds of sunny grooves”, with influences from Detroit house, jazz, disco, and African dub.

You can see all the performers here.

The food

Whatever your jam is, there is bound to be something that pleases your taste buds. From savoury dishes to sweet treats, boat noodles to poke bowls, be sure to arrive with an empty stomach. There are also names in here that you may be familiar with.

Highlights include:

Bang Bang Burgers, the creator of signature grass-fed smash burgers and crispy organic chicken sandwiches.

Cholos, one of the best tacos of Bangkok, filled with Southern Californian and Mexican tastes.

DAG by Chef Van, comfort food elevated with unconventional ingredients.

Peppina, named this year’s Best Pizza in Thailand, as well as the whole Southeast Asia.

Phat Finger, purveyor of extremely good authentic Korean fried chicken, glazed with a unique blend of seven different spices.

Ohana Poke, serving Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls that are great in both quality and quantity.

Le Poulet Braisé Bangkok, serving Parisian classic chicken dish with a finger-licking delicious sauce to company.

Kad Kokoa, well-known Thai craft chocolate makers who are serious about presenting Thai cacao beans in their full glory.

You can find the whole list of food vendors here.

The food, part 2: Tokyo Drift

Apart from all the wonderful food vendors, Wonderfruit also offers some spectacular chef experiences if you’re looking for something more sit-down and laid-back. It’s a nice way to unwind from all the partying, or to set you up nicely for some more partying.

Highlights include:

Gulf to Gourmet: Chonburi Seafood, which is exactly what you’ll be getting—seasonal seafood extravaganza from the Chonburi coastline.

Sunday Night Curry Club, a tribute dinner to Thailand’s Kao Gaeng culture, cooked to perfection by Chef Chalee.

Calling The Rain From Rome, a satisfying fusion between Rome and Isaan cuisines by Chef Paolo of Appia and Nutthida Palasak of Zao Isaan.

The Humble Brag Brunch, a bountiful late brunch filled with American diner-inspired classics with a twist provided by Chef Chalee Kader from 100 Mahaseth and Fran’s teams.

You can see the whole list of dining experiences here.

The drinks

What’s a music festival without some liquid courage to get you fired up for the dance floor? Wonderfruit has partnered up with a lot of alcohol brands to make sure that you’ve got a drink of your preference in hand. You will certainly find booths from Aperol Spritz, Jameson, Sangsom, Wine Garage, and more.

There are also news about our favourite bars from Bangkok doing pop-ups at the venue, such as Havana Social, as well as guest bartenders, such as Nammaprow from Teens of Thailand.

Image credit: Wonderfruit/Facebook

The wellness activities

It’s not just about the food and music, for Wonderfruit is also very big on wellness. As you’ll be surrounded by the wilderness at The Fields, you might be keen to tackle some activities that aim to bridge the gap between you and nature, as well as harnessing the power of the forest around you.

Highlights include:

Ayurveda Yoga by Kee, a one-hour class that teaches you how to balance your doshas, along with useful breathing techniques.

Ancient Boxing Workshop by Saipa Fire Arts, where the historical Southeast Asian art comes to life, and you can learn all about it.

Crystal Bowl Sound Journey by Ali Young, where you can experience deep trances by cosmic celestial tones of the crystal bowls.

Monomoon Tarot & Forest Healing by Jangthemoon, where you can get a tarot reading and be guided to the world of spirits.

You can find the whole list of wellness activities here.

The workshops

Would it be nice if you were to bring home some souvenirs and DIY knowledge before you go out to party? These workshops are perfect for the occasion, and there’s a lot to offer.

Highlights include:

Distill Local Liquor by Doi Tum Sook & Studio Horjhama, teaching you all about the process of distilling liquor, and how to do it yourself.

Honey Tasting Workshop by Hin Lad Nai, where you can learn to subtle differences between each kinds of honey and how to incorporate it to your daily use.

Balance and Shift: A Guided Walking Meditation with Harry Einhorn, a session to be more in one with nature.

Public Indigo Dyeing, Screen-Printing and pH Craft Station by Philip Huang, a perfect gift for your roommate.

OK Shampoo workshop by You Sabai Garden, where you can learn how to make your own, all-natural shampoo.

You can find all the workshops listed here.

The accommodation

In order to have the full experience, it’s worth staying somewhere close to the venue. After all, The Fields is pretty remote—that’s how everything can be contained in one place.

There’s a Boutique Camping ground for, y’know, the boutique camping. It’s filled with air conditioning, well-made beds, lock boxes, and all the facilities that will amplify your stay. As you’re reading this, their tents and RVs are already fully booked for the year, but that doesn’t mean there are no good places left to rest your head.

Hotels around Pattaya are ready to welcome you, and they’re just a short drive away from the site. The best part: if you book at one of Wonderfruit’s hotel partners through their website, there’s a whole list of deals and complimentary offers you will get. Complimentary pizzas at Dusit Thani Pattaya? Yes, please. Special 20% discount at Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya? Sign us up. No matter where you stay, Wonderfruit 2022 is already looking like a great time.

You can find more information here.