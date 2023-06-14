Wonderfruit is one of the biggest annual festivals in Thailand. For the past few years, there were sold out tickets, fake tickets, and price gouging, but this year is deemed to be different. These are the things to know before buying your tickets on 14-17 June 2023.

Wonderfruit 2023 tickets go on sale today

Getting Wonderfruit tickets: What is the Wonderfruit Public Sale?

Wonderfruit 2023, which will take place on 14-18 December, will have only one ticket sale this year. The Public Sale on Ticketmelon will open on Wednesday 14 June at 6pm (GMT+7) and last until Saturday 17 June at 6pm (GMT+7), Bangkok time.

In contrast to the past few years, Wonderers will have 72 hours to get their hands on the tickets under the quota of up to four tickets per purchase. This will ensure that it’s fair and square for everyone to enter the festival with their companions.

However, this year the tickets will be capped, supposedly up to 28,000 tickets, which is the expected number of attendees this year. Therefore, as soon as this number is reached, the sale will be closed.

This Public Sale ticket is priced at THB8,900, which grants five-day access to The Fields. There’s no more Sunday Passes, while Weekend Passes will be limited. If you’re bringing your youngsters, the Teen Passes for those aged 13-19 will be available after the Public Sale at a lower rate. Kids aged below that are all free to go.

If, after all of our deliberate explanations, you miss the Public Sale and plan to get the tickets at the door, these will be sold at a whopping THB20,300.

Where and how Wonder Market saves the day

Luckily, Wonderfruit understands the struggle and limitation for many of Wonderers, especially those travelling from overseas. Therefore, in order to combat the unsurprisingly high number of fake tickets and extreme price gouging, the Wonder Market has been created. Sellers and buyers will be able to converse in an official and convenient platform. Tickets can be sold at original face value to ensure they are authentic and not for profit. In short, if you can’t get your tickets at the Public Sale, it’s better to wait until Wonder Market is launched later in July.

That’s about it. Get your internet connection ready and be sure to register for a Ticketmelon account before the sale opening tonight.

Wonderfruit 2023 will take place from 14-18 December 2023 at Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand. Find out more via the website.