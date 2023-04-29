What’s happening at the Samui Summer Jazz Festival this month?

For six sensational nights, from May 2nd to 7th, the island of Koh Samui is the place to be for world-class jazz, with performances taking place at the island’s top resorts and beach clubs. Here’s your guide to the Samui Summer Jazz Festival.

While it’s true that International Jazz Day is celebrated worldwide on April 30th, jazz music will continue to be celebrated next month in Thailand on the island of Koh Samui, where the Samui Summer Jazz festival is set to run from May 2 to 7.

The amazing Susanna Alt, performing May 3 at the Secret Garden Resort, and May 4 at Seen Beach Club

What’s happening at the Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2023?

The festival is presented by SKAL Samui, along with its charity partner Sisters on Samui (SOS), and will bring to the island an eclectic array of top musicians from Europe, South America, USA, and Thailand. Each evening the performances will take place at a different five-star resort or beach club, and if you were lucky enough to attend last year’s edition you’ll know what a party each performance will be.

Bas Toscani

MAY 2 – W KOH SAMUI

The New York Grand Classics of Swing Orchestra, featuring vocalists Anna Serierse and Bas Toscani, kicks-off the festival at the stunning W Koh Samui resort. Enjoy the big band sounds of the 20’s and 30’s, in a performance showcasing music from New York’s renowned Broadway clubs during the golden age of jazz. This will be a nightclub-style event, with informal lounge seating, and doors open at 6pm (show starts at 8pm).

Lucas Santana and his band

MAY 3 – HANSAR SAMUI

A shining new star on the international jazz scene, Lucas Santana will be performing at the elegant Hansar Samui. With his Brazilian roots shining through on all levels, coupled with his mastery of the sax and his diverse range of musical styles – from jazz, blues and Bossa nova to soul – Lucas and his incredible band promise feelgood music at its absolute best. The evening will be sit-down dinner or casual cocktail-style, with doors open at 6pm (show starts at 8pm).

Sebastiaan van Bavel

MAY 3 – SECRET GARDEN RESORT

The second concert to take place on Wednesday May 3rd will be a free, informal jam session at the Secret Garden Resort, featuring top-notch Dutch jazz musicians. Opening the session will be Rolf Delfos, followed by Susanne Alt and Sebastiaan van Bavel who will be joined on stage by some of Thailand’s top jazz talents. Session starts at 10pm and goes until late.

Sven Rozier

MAY 4 – SEEN BEACH CLUB

Acclaimed drummer Sven Rozier and his quintet, along with Lizzy Ossevoort and Susanne Alt (DJ & Sax), will be appearing at Seen Beach Club, entertaining all with a sensational pulsating programme of jazz, soul, and funk. It’s a fantastic opportunity to hear three of the jazz scene’s leading proponents of these popular musical genres. This is a casual cocktail-style gig, with a pizza, pasta, burger menu available. Doors open at 6pm, and show starts at 8pm.

Baer Traa

MAY 5 – SIX SENSES KOH SAMUI

The superb Baer Traa Quintet, featuring Rolf Delfos and Ellister van der Molen, will be at Samui’s multi-award-winning Six Senses Koh Samui resort for an evening of soulful vocals and tight harmonies, with an extra layer of richness and depth that should make for a truly engaging listening experience. This performance is sit-down dinner or casual cocktail-style, with doors open at 6pm (show starts at 8pm).

Koh Mr. Saxman

MAY 6 – SANTIBURI KOH SAMUI

The best of Thailand’s own vibrant jazz scene will be on display at the lovely Santiburi Koh Samui resort when Koh Mr. Saxman & the Takeshi Band hit the stage. Joining Koh Mr. Saxman – the festival’s Creative Director – will be Sebastiaan van Bavel and Marius Beets. It’s a bevy of talent in one stunning beachside location. This will be a sit-down dinner with BBQ buffet or casual cocktail-style, and doors open at 6pm (show starts at 8pm).

Alexander Beets (right) with Ellister van der Molen

MAY 7 – CENTARA RESERVE KOH SAMUI

During this special afternoon performance, Alexander Beets, the festival Director, will lead his musicians in a sensational jazz jamboree, together with vocalist Zosja El Rhazi, who infuses soulful, bluesy melodies with her own powerful delivery. This Grande Finale is part of the Centara Reserve Koh Samui’s regular ‘Weekend Sunday Brunch’, so guests can expect an amazing atmosphere and great food, all overlooking Samui’s stunning Chaweng Beach. Doors open at 12 noon, and show starts at 1pm.

TICKETS

For each individual show, THB 1,000 will get you a ticket entry only + a welcome drink, or for THB 2,500 your ticket includes welcome drink and dinner (either sit-down or grazing buffet). Tickets for the the Sunday Brunch, however, are THB 2,950. Tickets are available for purchase through Megatix – Summer Samui Jazz 2023

Find more information at samuisummerjazz.com.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.