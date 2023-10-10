Get ready to jump and headbang as British sensation YUNGBLUD is coming to Bangkok as part of his world tour.

Debuted in 2017, YUNGBLUD released his first single King Charles, and he never stopped producing banger after banger since. His second album titled “Weird!” was released in 2020, reached number 75 on the US Billboard 200 and hit the peak of the UK Albums charts. His self-titled album released in 2022 topped the charts once again, and got number 45 on the Billboard 200.

Now, as he raked in millions of followers on his social media, he has joined the ranks of British lads with great music and questionable hairstyles (say “Beetlejuice” three times).

In 2022, he won the “Best International New Act” at the Los 40 Music Awards, “Best Live Act” at the O2 Silver Clef Awards, and is highly regarded by rock and roll legend Mick Jagger, who said “that kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” in response to a question on the genre.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Very Company]

Fans of YUNGBLUD’s music were once disappointed when he cancelled his Asia tour in 2020 due to the pandemic, so we can imagine the positive reactions once the world tour was announced once again.

YUNGBLUD will be performing in Bangkok at Moonstar Studio, 12 November, 2023. It will be his first time ever in Thailand. Opening the show will be Jesse Jo Stark, alternative indie singer who blends music and fashion. Bangkok actually marks the end of the Asia tour, with previous locations including South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.

While there is no confirmed set list yet, we can expect him to bring some of the most popular songs from his discography, including I Think I’m OKAY, parents, and cotton candy, as well as his just-released single Lowlife.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at THB 2,600. All tickets are standing tickets.

You can find out more information, as well as ticket sales at TicketMelon.