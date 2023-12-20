8 gift ideas according to your TikTok aesthetic, from Barbiecore to quiet luxury

From quiet luxury to tomato-girl summer, we’ve curated a 2023 gift guide by different TikTok aesthetics so you can find the perfect present for any Gen-Z this holiday season.
As we approach the end of 2023, it’s hard to ignore the plethora of unique aesthetics that have emerged this year. Whether it’s quiet luxury, barbiecore, or clean girl aesthetic, this year has faced and embraced many of these TikTok trends. And with the holidays fast approaching, we know that sometimes it’s hard to find a gift for your loved ones that they will cherish. Therefore, we’ve has curated a list of items based on aesthetics that will correlate to your besties’ different styles. Check it out below.
[Hero Image Credit: George Dolgikh/Pexels]
The 2023 Gen-Z Gift Guide: Gift ideas for different TikTok aesthetics
Jump To / Table of Contents
- For the 'cottagecore' girlie
- For the one who's all about 'tomato-girl' summer
- For the friend who prescribes to 'old money' aesthetics
- For the friend in their 'quiet luxury' era
- For the think-pink 'Barbiecore' bestie
- For the Marie Antoinette 'coquette' girlie
- For the 'clean girl'
- For the one obsessed with 'balletcore'
Meli.melo Molly dress, THB 1,690
As the cottagecore aesthetic celebrates simple living, specifically in the countryside, Meli.melo’s Molly dress exudes that vibe. Available in four colours (white, black, green, and pink), this cute dress is perfect for whimsical picnics or walks in nature. Its puffy sleeves scream “cottagecore magical princess living in the woods.”
[Image Credit: Meli.melo]
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 in Red Hot Susan, THB 1,500
Although we are in the winter season, it’s never too late for a tomato-girl summer, especially when it’s basically summer all year round in Thailand. Now, when we think of tomato-girl, the first thought would be anything red, along with summertime on the Amalfi coast. So obviously, the perfect gift would be a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Red Hot Susan. Not only will you get kissably soft lips, but you could also use it as a blush for those rosy cheeks.
[Image Credit: Charlotte Tilbury]
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Oxford Shirt, THB 4,470
The ‘old-money aesthetic can be described as an elevated, more chic version of the preppy look, and a brand that epitomises this is Ralph Lauren. Nothing says old money and après-ski lover like someone wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren Oxford shirt.
[Image Credit: Polo Raph Lauren]
Massimo Dutti Thin Leather Belt, THB 2,790
Who says that luxury has to be expensive? With the quiet luxury aesthetic, classics and neutrals are key, and a simple belt can easily step up any outfit. The Massimo Dutti Thin Leather Belt is an excellent choice for any wardrobe. It is timeless, high-quality, affordable, and super chic.
[Image Credit: Massimo Dutti]
Versace Allover Slippers, THB 5,000
Bring the essence of the Barbie Spa Doll and soak away into a world of self-care with these Versace Allover Slippers. These fabulous slippers come in a lovely light pink colour featuring Versace’s Allover logo motif. And although they are made with 100% cotton, the slippers have a rubber sole to ensure safe movement. PSA: there’s also a matching bathrobe.
[Image Credit: Versace]
Masterpiece decor tray, THB2,290
Although ‘coquette’ was originally a derogatory term to describe a ‘flirtatious woman,’ it has taken on a new meaning thanks to TikTok. Today, coquette describes an aesthetic that celebrates hyper-femininity, emphasising playfulness and dainty elements like bows and pastel colours. So, if you’re not sure what to get for your coquette girl, consider an antique tray. Not only is it a beautiful centrepiece, but she can also use it to store her jewellery or other delicate items.
[Image Credit: Central]
Skin Gym IceCool Ice Roller, THB 1,048
Being a ‘clean girl,’ of course, she’s going to need an ice roller to depuff her face in the morning. We recommend the one from Skin Gym since the stainless-steel roller is honestly an intense facial workout that gives the skin an instant radiant glow. It’s also great for tightening pores and increasing blood circulation.
[Image Credit: Skin Gym]
Charles & Keith Margot Crossover-Strap Ballerinas, THB 2,190
Balletcore is an aesthetic that pays tribute to a ballerina’s signature appearance, and these Charles & Keith flats are an ideal accessory to help capture that feeling. These shoes have delicate feminine bows on the front and buckled ankle straps that evoke the classic ballerina flat design — but with a modern twist.
[Image Credit: Charles & Keith]