8 gift ideas according to your TikTok aesthetic, from Barbiecore to quiet luxury

From quiet luxury to tomato-girl summer, we’ve curated a 2023 gift guide by different TikTok aesthetics so you can find the perfect present for any Gen-Z this holiday season.

As we approach the end of 2023, it’s hard to ignore the plethora of unique aesthetics that have emerged this year. Whether it’s quiet luxury, barbiecore, or clean girl aesthetic, this year has faced and embraced many of these TikTok trends. And with the holidays fast approaching, we know that sometimes it’s hard to find a gift for your loved ones that they will cherish. Therefore, we’ve has curated a list of items based on aesthetics that will correlate to your besties’ different styles. Check it out below.

[Hero Image Credit: George Dolgikh/Pexels]

The 2023 Gen-Z Gift Guide: Gift ideas for different TikTok aesthetics