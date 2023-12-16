Gen-Z Gift Guide: 10 items to get for a Gen-Z, approved by one

If you don’t want to look cheugy this year, get your gifting game on point with our Gen-Z gift guide as actually approved by a real Gen-Z.
Gift shopping can be difficult, especially if you’re not close to the person you’re buying for. What is even harder is shopping for different generations, specifically Gen-Z, since everything that was cool could be cancelled next week. If you’re looking for gift ideas that Gen-Zs won’t hate, we’ve curated a list to relieve your shopping trip. From skincare to vacuum cleaners, here are some items to check out.
10 items to get for a Gen-Z for Christmas, approved by one
Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide, THB 690
Something perfect for the cooler seasons (and all year round) is this glow serum by Beauty of Joseon. Its key ingredients include propolis, niacinamide, and BHA, which are excellent for hydrating and soothing inflamed skin. This miracle in a bottle also helps even out the skin tone, making it brighter with a nice and healthy glow. It’s thick, moisturising, and a little really does go a long way.
GANNI Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas, THB 13,759
As a Gen-Z girlie, even I’ve been dying to get my hands on these shoes. The GANNI ballet flats have gained a massive cult following and are loved by many fashion Gen-Zers. So if you want to impress them, cop this.
Apple AirPod Max, THB 19,900
Yes, she may be a bit heavy and hella pricey, but if you have the funds, you might as well go for it. These Apple AirPod Max headphones are immaculate and perfect for your Gen-Z corporate baddie. The noise cancellation feature makes this item great for meetings or for dissociating from office coworkers.
breo Massagun S1, THB 3,900
There’s nothing better for a gym rat than a sports massage gun, especially when it works efficiently and is portable.
LOEWE Small Cypress Balls Candle, THB 4,000
Your Gen-Zer may have candles, but do they have candles from LOEWE? Most likely not. If you can splurge on this item, you might as well, because this candle just hits different. It has a mild aromatic scent with deep woody notes when lit. Also, the vessel is super cute and can be repurposed as a vase or container afterwards.
IKEA Stainless Steel Wine Cooler, THB 890
Numerous individuals are stepping into their “hosting era,” and the Gen-Z population is a big fan of this. Now, as we are in the festive season, many are hosting holiday parties, and if you’re popping up to one empty handed, that’s an automatic L. So, while your fantastic host is cooking up something bussin’, pull up with a wine cooler as the perfect Gen-Z gift.
Philips Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 4000 Series, THB 8,990
Honestly, this item is a steal because if you buy it right now, the price is THB 5,391. That’s 40% off, and in girl math, it basically costs nothing because your Gen-Zer will use it daily to clean his or her home.
Thermal Journeys at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, THB 1,500
When the vibes are off, stepping back and resetting is always a good idea. A perfect place to do that is the spa. Although some may prefer nature, the ‘Thermal Journeys’ at Sindhorn Kempinski is super relaxing. The program blends holistic and modern techniques and is excellent for channelling, healing, reflecting, and stimulating the inner self. This pass includes access to the infinity pool, bio sauna, aroma steam room, salt sauna, tepidarium loungers, experience showers, cold bucket showers, and the cold room.
Kiva x Mark Wiens Ghost Pepper Powder, THB452.40
If your fellow Gen-Zer always complains about food not being spicy enough, get them some ghost pepper powder. We’re sure their mouth will be on fire after.
SLIP Silk Sleep Mask, THB 2,000
You can’t go wrong with a high-quality silk sleep mask for someone who loves to sleep. Not only is this mask extremely comfortable, but it also doesn’t leave marks on your face.
