A commoner’s guide to surviving APEC 2022 in Bangkok

Bangkok is hosting the APEC 2022 Summit which means that the city will see higher security and even worse traffic than the already notorious levels Bangkok is known for. Here’s what you need to know to survive APEC week.

As foreign dignitaries descend on the City of Angels like Bangkokians descended on Siam Discovery for In-N-Out, the city’s residents are bracing for a hellish week on the roads. A special holiday has been declared from Thursday until Friday, the days on which high-profile dignitaries will be present, but that doesn’t mean the city won’t be hectic, or at least more hectic than usual. On the bright side, it is just one week, but it’s still going to test everyone’s patience and disturb routines and schedules, if it hasn’t already.

In the wise words of High School Musical, we’re all in this together, so we’ve got a few tips to help you out during APEC week.

Tips for surviving Bangkok during APEC 2022 week

Know which roads are closed

A number of roads are being closed at certain times of the day and two roads are closed until the end of APEC. Plan accordingly if you’re driving. Maybe bring snacks, a jar and a funnel, and a change of undies. The Royal Thai Police has listed out the road closures as above. Ratchadapisek Road and Duangpitak Road will be closed entirely. Phloenchit Road, Witthayu Road, Ratchadamri Road, Soi Tonson, and Soi Ruamruedee will be closed from 6pm to 6am. Ratchadamri Road, Witthayu Road, and Phloenchit Road will be changed to one-way only from 6am to 6pm.

Prepare for heavier traffic than usual

Can traffic in Bangkok get worse? This week will undoubtedly prove that it can. While some areas will like Phloenchit and Ratchada are worse than others, there’s no doubt that it will end up affecting the whole city. If you’re travelling by car, allot some more leeway in your travel time. Better yet, travel by the BTS or MRT if your destination permits it, though be prepared for larger crowds on the trains as well as more policemen patrolling. On the upside, they usually have those adorable K9 dogs with them.

Ask to work from home

If your job allows you, ask your employer about the possibility of working remotely for the next three days. It will save you stress and time, and if your employer is reasonable, they’ll realise it’s a win-win for both of you.

Explore other parts of Bangkok

If the three-day holiday applies to you but you don’t want to spend your time stuck indoors, perhaps now is the best time to explore the other parts of the city other than the crowded and congested city centre. Maybe take a little walk around River City Bangkok and explore other interesting locations nearby; head over to Charoen Krung for brunch; or take a short trip to Bang Krachao and do some biking.

Book a staycation

Alternatively, if you actually want to spend your time indoors but not in the confines of your own home, consider booking a staycation. You’ll probably be staying in bed all day but at least you’ll be staying in bed in style. Get room service, wear nothing but a bathrobe—it’s APEC 2022 week, baby!