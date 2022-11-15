A commoner’s guide to surviving APEC in Bangkok

Bangkok is hosting the APEC Summit which means that the city will see higher security and even worse traffic than the already notorious levels Bangkok is known for. Here’s what you need to know the survive APEC week.

As foreign dignitaries descend on the City of Angels like Bangkokians descended on Siam Discovery for In-N-Out, the city’s residents are bracing for a hellish week on the roads. A special holiday has been declared from Thursday until Friday, the days on which high-profile dignitaries will be present, but that doesn’t mean the city won’t be hectic, or at least more hectic than usual. On the bright side, it is just one week, but it’s still going to test everyone’s patience and disturb routines and schedules, if it hasn’t already.

In the wise words of High School Musical, we’re all in this together, so we’ve got a few tips to help you out during APEC week. Also, on the off-chance Kamala and Justin are reading this, please hmu and we can grab some drinks and tapas at Bar.Yard or something.

(Hero image: Waranont (Joe)/Unsplash)

Tips for surviving Bangkok during APEC week

Know which roads are closed

A number of roads are being closed at certain times of the day and two roads are closed until the end of APEC. The always-informative and easily digestible news page Bitesize BKK has listed out the roads that are closed and at what times. Plan accordingly if you’re driving. Maybe bring snacks, a jar and a funnel, and a change of undies.

Prepare for heavier traffic than usual

Can traffic in Bangkok get worse? This week will undoubtedly prove that it can. While some areas will like Phloen Chit and Ratchada are worse than others, there’s no doubt that it will end up affecting the whole city. If you’re travelling by car, allot some more leeway in your travel time. Better yet, travel by the BTS or MRT if your destination permits it, though be prepared for larger crowds on the trains as well as more policemen patrolling especially in Phloen Chit station. But hey, the upside is that they usually have those adorable K9 dogs with them.

Ask to work from home

If your job allows you, ask your employer about the possibility of working remotely for the next three days. It will save you stress and time, and if your employer is reasonable, they’ll realise it’s a win-win for both of you. If they say no, maybe Xi Jinping needs a new secretary or something. You can go ask him at Queen Sirikit.

Explore other parts of Bangkok

If the three-day holiday applies to you but you don’t want to spend your time stuck indoors, perhaps now is the best time to explore the other parts of the city other than the crowded and congested city centre. Maybe take a little walk around River City Bangkok and explore other interesting locations nearby; head over to Charoen Krung for brunch; or take a short trip to Bang Krachao and do some biking.

Book a staycation

Alternatively, if you actually want to spend your time indoors but not in the confines of your own home, consider booking a staycation. You’ll probably be staying in bed all day but at least you’ll be staying in bed in style. Get room service, wear nothing but a bathrobe—it’s APEC week, baby!

If none of the above appeals to you, there’s one last solution: drink and black out until Saturday

It’s sort of like a time machine: you drink on a Tuesday or Wednesday night and get absolutely hammered until you wake up in an open field in Saraburi beside three goats and a hairless cow being tended to by a one-armed farmer. Who are they? How did you get here? You’ll never know, but at least APEC is done.