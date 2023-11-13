As the temperature cools down in Bangkok, why not heat things up with House of Suntory winter-inspired cocktails?

House of Suntory has partnered with 6 Bangkok bars to create unique winter cocktails this holiday season. Throughout November and December, each participating bar has curated three special menus featuring Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, and Suntory Kakubin Whisky. So, if you’re looking for a cocktail that will get you feeling festive, check out the venue line-ups below.

[Hero Image Credit: Inside Bar / Feature Image Credit: Vesper]

House of Suntory winter cocktail series: where to find winter-inspired cocktails in Bangkok

Prepare to get blown away with Windy Garden, a Haku Vodka-based drink that will surely wake anyone up after a long day. However, those who wish for bolder flavour opt for White Walker, which contains Roku Gin, white cacao, rose, vanilla, lemon, egg white, and chocolate bitters. But if you really want to get in the Christmas mood, Reason for Winter is the way to go, pairing Suntory Kakubin Whisky fat washed with peanut butter.

Fuyu Gimlet presents the essence of winter, combining Roku Gin, white vermouth and winter cordial spices, whereas Kiri Punch is a boozy take on tea using Haku Vodka in the mix. For a Japanese classic, the Ame Highball pairs Suntory Kakubin Whisky with herbaceous flavours.

These cocktails love Christmas. If you never had a red Christmas, now is your chance. The Rosso Natale has a Haku Vodka Christmas berries punch concoction that pairs exceptionally well. But if you love a pleasant vanilla surprise, the white and fruity Neve features Roku Gin, dry vermouth, lychee and delicious homemade vanilla soda. Or you can put your tastebuds to the test with Old Spices, made with Suntory Kakubin Whisky, amaretto, apricot, honey, and ginger spice.

Invite prosperity into your life with a cup of Egg Nog, a blend of Suntory Kakubin Whisky, strawberry, and sansho pepper that adds a spicy kick to the tongue. For something more citrusy, Sloe Gin Sour uses Roku Gin combined with mulberry, apple and lemon for its sourness and mesmerising raspberry colour. The Mulled Wine Highball is Christmas in a cup, blending Haku Vodka, pinot noir, unshu mikan (mandarin), and winter spices.

Love pink? Get ready for these all-pink-themed cocktails. The Pinky Holler is a refreshing drink that combines the flavours of spring and winter, made with Haku Vodka and grapefruit cordial. While the Little Pinky has a rich and elegant floral aroma of Roku Gin, rice berry infused, and chrysanthemum cordial. Vaffe Corretto is a different take on the Italian caffeinated alcoholic drink. This cocktail substitutes grappa with Suntory Kakubin Whisky, blending it with clarified cafe latte, sweet vermouth, and Campari for a rosy hue.

Craving a sweet treat? These cocktails make the perfect dessert. The Panettone Milk Punch takes Haku Vodka with Amontillado Sherry, Muscat, PX Sherry, Curacao, and panettone milk washed to create an Italian Christmas. If you’re into something more Japanese, the Kurisumasu Cake dresses Suntory Kakubin Whisky with loads of sweetness from the miso caramel, strawberry, and chocolate bitters. Finally, Everyday Mango captures the essence of Thailand, pairing Roku Gin with mango water, lemongrass, and citrus.