facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Junji Ito’s horror house to open in Bangkok this 7 October
Junji Ito’s horror house to open in Bangkok this 7 October
What's On
29 Aug 2023 12:24 PM

Junji Ito’s horror house to open in Bangkok this 7 October

Porpor Leelasestaporn

From human-shaped holes and legged fish to eerie patches and spirals, embrace yourself as cosmic horrors unfold at Junji Ito’s first horror house in Thailand.

If you are a fan of horror, the name of Japanese manga artist Junji Ito should appear among your top list. Unlike other scary works and spooky stories, Ito doesn’t simply trap you within a run-for-your-life slasher scenario or splattering disfigured blobs of flesh. His works, however, play on a slate of suburban terrors that turn our insecurities into reality, breaking boundaries between what’s real and what isn’t. 

Uzumaki. Image Credit: Junji Ito

And for the first time, fans of Junji Ito will finally have the chance to delve into his spiraling nightmarish visions. From 7 October – 31 December, the Japanese horror mangaka is bringing his unnervingly grotesque universe to Thailand with his first horror house. 

The event is a collaboration between Japan Anime Movie Thailand and a Taiwanese anime distributor Muse. The Junji Ito Horror House Thailand will be located on the fourth floor at MBK Center.

 

Mold, Netflix Adaptation. Image Credit: Junji Ito

Although not much is known about the full details of the event, we’d love to see an immersive experience offered at this exhibition–think human-shaped holes from The Enigma of Amigara Fault or twisted spiral patterns from Uzumaki, which is currently in the process of anime adaptation with Adult Swim this year. 

Stay tuned for more updates at Japan Anime Movie Thailand



Event Junji Ito
Junji Ito’s horror house to open in Bangkok this 7 October

Porpor Leelasestaporn
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.