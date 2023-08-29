Junji Ito’s horror house to open in Bangkok this 7 October

From human-shaped holes and legged fish to eerie patches and spirals, embrace yourself as cosmic horrors unfold at Junji Ito’s first horror house in Thailand.

If you are a fan of horror, the name of Japanese manga artist Junji Ito should appear among your top list. Unlike other scary works and spooky stories, Ito doesn’t simply trap you within a run-for-your-life slasher scenario or splattering disfigured blobs of flesh. His works, however, play on a slate of suburban terrors that turn our insecurities into reality, breaking boundaries between what’s real and what isn’t.

And for the first time, fans of Junji Ito will finally have the chance to delve into his spiraling nightmarish visions. From 7 October – 31 December, the Japanese horror mangaka is bringing his unnervingly grotesque universe to Thailand with his first horror house.

The event is a collaboration between Japan Anime Movie Thailand and a Taiwanese anime distributor Muse. The Junji Ito Horror House Thailand will be located on the fourth floor at MBK Center.

Although not much is known about the full details of the event, we’d love to see an immersive experience offered at this exhibition–think human-shaped holes from The Enigma of Amigara Fault or twisted spiral patterns from Uzumaki, which is currently in the process of anime adaptation with Adult Swim this year.

Stay tuned for more updates at Japan Anime Movie Thailand






