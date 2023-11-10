Get in the festive mood with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Holiday & You

As the festive season approaches, it’s time to get in the holiday spirit, and Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Holiday & You have just the extravaganzas.

The trendiest luxury lifestyle hotel in Bangkok, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, is presenting its festive program “Holiday & You” to commemorate the end of 2023. To enhance the holiday spirit, this 5-star hotel has organised numerous activities for all to join. Whether it’s a world-class orchestra, a delectable Christmas-themed afternoon tea, mouth-watering buffets, or a countdown party, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok has created something for everyone. There are also early bird promotions for bookings before 15 December 2023. Let’s take a look at some of the events taking place at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok below.

[All images courtesy of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Holiday & You

Craft your way into the Holiday Spirit at CRAFT

If you’re feeling nostalgic for ugly Christmas sweaters, head to CRAFT, where you’ll find plenty of them adorning the cafe this December. And of course with Christmas approaching, the eatery will serve freshly baked festive sweets. Expect yoghurt fruit cake, sticky toffee pudding, yule logs, and many more. But that’s not all. If you’re looking to celebrate Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in style, CRAFT’s Lobster and Bubbles is the place to go. Located on the terrace, guests can enjoy the cool breeze of Bangkok while indulging in charcoal-grilled fresh Canadian lobster along with seasonal sides and desserts.

CRAFT’s Lobster and Bubbles is available on 24 December and 31 December 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for 2,199 THB. The promotion includes one whole lobster and unlimited Caeser salad, soft drinks, and mocktails. A glass of sparkling wine is also included. For those interested in just the unlimited Caeser salad, the price is 699 THB. Handpicked champagne selections are also available by the glass or bottle.

CRAFT’s opening hours are from 7 a.m. until midnight daily. To reserve a table for Lobster and Bubbles, please call 02-056-9999 or email craft.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

Feste Delle Dolomiti at Ms.Jigger

From 21 December 2023 until 1 January 2024, get ready for Ms.Jigger’s special festive menu. The menu features an array of delicious dishes that will tantalise your senses and uplift your mood. Some highlights include beef carpaccio with sliced Italian truffle, angel hair pasta with Baeri caviar and scallops, pan-seared Secreto Iberico pork with caramelised figs, hazelnut cream crêpes and more.

In addition to December’s festivities, Ms.Jigger has prepared a delightful four-course set menu for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. This exclusive menu is available from 5:30 p.m. until midnight and includes live jazz performances, all for only 4,500 THB per person. The Christmas Eve set highlights include langoustine and nduja olive oil risotto and slow-cooked veal cheek with Primitivo red wine sauce. For the New Year’s Eve menu, expect to indulge in some memorable dishes like Argentinean red prawn tartare and eggplant and ricotta cheese tortellini pasta. P.S. You may find yourself standing under a mistletoe (if you’re lucky).

Ms.Jigger is open from Monday to Friday for lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. until midnight. However, on Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant operates from 11:30 a.m. until midnight. To reserve, please call 02-056-9999 or email msjigger.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

Christmas market vibes at Stock.Room

Can’t be bothered to cook for Christmas this year? Look no further because Stock.Room has all the festive classics to get your feast on this holiday. The Christmas Eve dinner buffet starts from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. This buffet features an array of dishes like live ceviche and tartare station, whole-baked salmon, freshly-made pasta, seafood on ice, and more. It is available at 3,499 THB or 4,555 THB, including unlimited alcoholic drinks. For the Christmas Day Brunch, the buffet starts from 12:00 p.m. until 3.00 p.m. Some mouth-watering highlights include foie gras, herb-roasted lamb leg, salt-crusted baked salmon, fresh Canadian lobster thermidor, and wagyu Kobe rib eye. The brunch cost 3,888 THB or 4,555 THB for an alcohol free-flow. Both buffets cost 1,199 THB for children under 12.

Stock.Room is also hosting buffets for New Year’s Eve and Day. The dinner buffet on 31st December starts from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy the meal at 2,555 THB or 3,750 THB, including alcoholic beverages. The New Year’s Day Sea Bar x Street Food Brunch starts from noon until 3:00 p.m. The buffet is available for 1,655 THB or 2,555 THB with unlimited drinks. Children under 12 can enjoy at the price of 999 THB.

To reserve a table at Stock.Room, please call 02-056-9999 or email stockroom.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

The Tales of Christmas at Maa-Lai Library

If you’ve been looking for an impressive afternoon high tea Christmas themed experience, Maa-Lai Library is the place. From 1 December 2023 until 7 January 2024, Maa-Lai Library has prepared two new tea sets available from Wednesday to Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The “Pocket Edition,” priced at 1,650 THB per set, features highlights like crispy poached quail eggs, mini Katsu Sando and chicken Kaprao golden bags. However, if you’re feeling seafood, opt for the “Premium Edition” at 2,000 THB per set. This set contains succulent delicacies like spicy tuna cones, avocado king crab and Norwegian langoustine spring rolls. Both sets come with various festive sweets, including mini pecan pie cheesecake, orange whisky ball cake, gingerbread spiced financier, and different festive cookies. Additionally, each set includes two selections of Monsoon tea and two glasses of complimentary sparkling wine.

To reserve, please call 02-056-9999 or email library.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

Countdown at Bar.Yard

Looking for a place to party on the 31st December? Why not celebrate the upcoming year on the 40th floor at a backyard rooftop bar? This year, Bar.Yard is hosting the ultimate countdown party featuring live Madam Rouge performances and spectacular DJs.

Early bird tickets are available for 1,000 THB, which includes a glass of sparkling wine. Regular tickets cost 1,200 THB. For those looking to make a night of it, Bar.Yard has got you covered with their group packages. Their 8,000 THB deal includes one bottle of wine and one bottle of spirit for up to 4 guests seated indoors. Opt for their 14,000 THB outdoor seat package, and you’ll get one bottle of spirit and one bottle of Champagne. Both come with complimentary mixers and snacks.

The countdown party at Bar.Yard starts from 6:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. To reserve, please call 02-056-9999 or email baryard.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

For more information about Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok festive ‘The Holiday & You’ offers, please click here.