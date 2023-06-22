The Neilson Hays Library Bangkok Literature Festival returns this November

The iconic Neilson Hays Library is finally bringing back the Bangkok Literature Festival this November.

If you consider yourself a bibliophile or bookworm and you haven’t visited the Neilson Hays Library, what are you doing? The iconic library is one of the few libraries here in the city and is also one of the most beautiful buildings in the city with a long history. If you’re trying to find a good opportunity to visit them, then you’re in luck. This November, they’re finally bringing back the Bangkok Literature Festival.

Book your calendars, bibliophiles and art lovers: the Neilson Hays Library Bangkok Literature Festival is back on November

The first Neilson Hays Library Bangkok Literature Festival was held a few years back in 2019 in celebration of its 150th anniversary. With over 1,200 participants, the two-day event saw a number of activities and talks, which covered topics that ranged from censorship to Thai literature.

The event also featured a number of speakers like Kong Rithdee, the deputy director of the Thai Film Archives; actress and singer Sine Charoenpura; and Pailin Wedel, director of the Netflix documentary Hope Frozen, which won Best Documentary at the 2021 International Emmy Awards.

The Neilson Hays Library hasn’t revealed any details yet about the program of this year’s Bangkok Literature Festival, although they have set November 4 and 5 as the weekend in which it will take place. It will most likely feature a number of speakers who will tackle a variety of topics and might also take place in a variety of venues like before. The venues back in 2019 included the library itself as well as Chulalongkorn University and The British Club.

Keep your eyes peeled for more info by responding to the Neilson Hays Library Bangkok Literature Festival Facebook event here and following their Facebook page.