5 ideas for how to spend your 1 April Thai lottery winnings

THB 6 million—that’s the amount of money you get for winning first prize for the Thai lottery on 1 April. Even if you don’t get first prize, there’s still a hefty sum to be won. Here are some ideas for where to spend those winnings.

Winning money can be a very overwhelming thing. We’d gladly take the pressure, of course, and there’s a lot of places we would love to go once we get a piece of that sweet, sweet dough. Luxury hotels, great dining experiences, premium afternoon teas, and a lot more—here we come.

[Hero Image Credit: Erik Mclean/Unsplash]

5 ideas for where you could spend your 1 April lottery winnings

Go on a fine dining tour around Bangkok

With Le Du having just been placed No.1 on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list along with 8 other entries from the capital, Bangkok has proven itself to be one of the destinations for foodies. There are certainly an abundance of great fine dining places, and you can try them all. Get yourself a month off and book every single one of them. Thai, French, Chinese—you name it, and we’re sure there’ll still be some money left to spare. If you win the THB 6 million prize, and each fine dining meal is about THB 10,000, you could go on 600 of them.

Get married

With that amount of money, we reckon you can get married and have the marriage you and your spouse deserve. Make it big, make it grand, make it child-free. It’s your money, after all.

Disclaimer: the 1 April lottery money may not cover an Indian wedding, or a Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002).

Hold a giant divorce party

While those in love are getting married left and right, the rest who are falling out of love can celebrate their own way. Once you become a millionaire, it’s safe to say that you can stand strong like a Kelly Clarkson song and need no partner. Throw a giant divorce party—the one that your ex will look at and regret. Make it a festival. Invite their parents. The possibilities are endless. You’re rich now.

Start a farm

Strip yourself out of the social norms the big city has on you. Do it like Phoebe from the fourth season of You and retreat to the countryside where no one recognises you. You played Stardew Valley for so long, and now you can get to live it in real life. Take care of flora and fauna, grow various animals, live a sustainable lifestyle where you can care about no one but yourself.

Grab 26,086 hot chicken burgers at Shake Shack

Yes, we did the math. Shake Shack just opened at CentralWorld, and we calculated that you can get 26,086 hot chicken burgers from the modern diner. Feel free to spread the love around if you can’t finish them all—you may as well just have solved part of the hunger crisis. Maybe you can slice that number in half to get shakes to go with those burgers, too.