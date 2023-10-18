alo activewear to open its first store in Asia at Bangkok’s EmQuartier

alo, a luxury activewear brand from Los Angeles, will finally plant its first landmark in Asia. alo store will open its doors in Bangkok at EmQuartier on 17 November, 2023.

Established in 2007, alo has long been known among yogis as premium and fashionable activewear. The three letters stand for air, land, and ocean, and that says a lot about how much the brand prioritises the planet. alo is eco-aware, WRAP certified and sweatshop-free, meaning it fosters a humane and ethical working environment for its workers.

Although highly athletic and comfortable, its collections are never meant exclusively for the mat. As we’ve seen celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Kendall Jenner sporting the apparel on their casual days on the street.

With a goal to create a community that fosters mindful movements and inspiring wellness routines, alo’s sanctuary in Bangkok will house several collections of fashion and accessories for men and women. Stay tuned for a sneak peek of the upcoming store opening soon.

[Hero and featured image credit: Alo Yoga]