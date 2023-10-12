A look at Thailand’s medal tally at the Asian Games 2023

As the Asian Games 2023 ends, we take a closer look at Thailand’s medal tally at the intercontinental sports meet.

The Asian Games 2023, held in Hangzhou, China, have seen some remarkable displays of skills across several sporting disciplines over the past couple of weeks. While the host nation bossed the intercontinental event, athletes from other Asian nations such as Japan, South Korea, India and Thailand (to name a few) have also hogged the limelight on multiple occasions. However, before we throw more light on Thailand’s medal tally and overall performance at the Asian Games 2023, let us take a closer look at their contingent for this edition of the multi-sporting event.

Boasting one of the largest delegations at the Asian Games 2023, Thailand sent a total of 1,313 athletes and officials to Hangzhou for the marquee sports meet. With as many as 939 athletes participating across 40 sporting disciplines, the officials from the Southeast Asian nation left no stone unturned in their bid to improve their medal tally from the previous editions.

With 12 gold medals at this year’s Asian Games, Thailand bettered their gold medal tally from the 2018 edition by a solitary medal. They also sit higher on the table this year (at the eighth position as compared to the 12th spot in 2018).

So, on that note, we deep dive into Thailand’s medal tally at the Asian Games 2023 and look at some of the athletes who won them.

Thailand’s impressive medal tally at the Asian Games 2023

The Thai athletes put up some impressive performances at the Asian Games 2023, racking up over 50 medals. Thailand won a total of 58 medals. This includes 12 gold medals, 14 silver medals and 32 bronze medals.

Thailand became a pioneer in the field of esports during the ongoing Asian Games 2023 when they became the first nation to secure a medal in the sports meet for esports. In addition, Teedech Songsaisakul of Thailand became the first individual gold medal winner for esports in Asian Games’ history.

Here is a closer look at the notable medals won by Thailand at the Asian Games 2023 and the athletes who have secured the wins in their respective disciplines.

Gold medals

Thailand won 12 gold medals at the 2023 Asian Games. Here are some of the Thai athletes who came out on top.

Teedech Songsaisakul in the EA Sports FC Online event for esports.

Weka Bhanubandh in the boy’s dinghy (ILCA4) event for sailing.

Noppassorn Khunboonjan in the girl’s dinghy (ILCA4) event for sailing.

Sittipong Khamchan, Wichan Temkort, Pichet Pansan, Siriwat Sakha, Pattarapong and Varayut Jantarasena in the men’s team regu event for sepak takraw.

Wiphada Chitphuan, Sirinan Khiaopak, Somruedee Pruepruk, Nipaporn Salupphon, Masaya Duangsri, Primprapha Kaewkhamsai and Wassana Soiraya in the women’s team regu event for sepak takraw.

Silver medals

Thailand won 14 silver medals at the 2023 Asian Games. Here are some of the Thai athletes who finished as runners-up.

Phatanasak Varanan in the EA Sports FC Online event for esports.

Benyapa Jantawan in the women’s IKA formula kite event for sailing.

Komet Sukkprasert in the BMX racing event for cycling.

Weeraphon Wichuma in the men’s 73-kilogram category for weightlifting.

Bronze medals

Thailand won 32 bronze medals at the 2023 Asian Games. Here are the most notable of those wins.

The team event for esports.

Joseph Jonathan Weston in the men’s IKA formula kite event for sailing.

Isapara Imprasertsuk, Sutiya Jiewchaloemmit and Nutchaya Sutarporn in the women’s skeet team event for shooting.

Jutatip Maneephan in the women’s road race for cycling.

Where can you watch the Asian Games 2023 in Thailand?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 (@ag2022official)

Fans in Thailand can live stream the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2023 on the Advanced Info Services (AIS) Play platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many gold medals has Thailand won at the Asian Games 2023?

Thailand won 12 gold medals at the Asian Games 2023.

– How many medals has Thailand won at the Asian Games 2023?

Thailand won a total of 58 medals at the Asian Games 2023.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Weka Bhanubandh and Instagram/@Phatanasak Varanan)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Weka Bhanubandh)

This article originally appeared on Augustman Thailand.