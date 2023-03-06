Pepper sprays and a change of clothes: The reality of living in Bangkok as a woman

With International Women’s Day around the corner, we talk to a few women who live in Bangkok about the precautions they take to feel safe in the city.

“Ignorance is bliss” may be the most accurate description of living life as a man. Even though I had lived surrounded by different kinds of women from different walks in life, I didn’t realise just how blissfully unaware I was of how significantly difficult things can be for them just because they were women. Sure, I knew that women were treated unfairly, but it didn’t really sink in until I heard from them just what they had to go through.

I still find myself shocked whenever I hear a woman talk about the lengths she has to go to just to feel safe. There’s always something new, something that I didn’t consider because I’ve taken it for granted as a man. Getting into taxis and walking alone at night are all things I do normally and without a care. It’s a completely different story for women.

With International Women’s Day coming up, I decided to ask women who live here in Bangkok what things they do routinely just so they can feel safe whenever they’re out and about in the city.

The reality of living in Bangkok as a woman

Bangkok is a safe-ish city, and that’s coming from me, a man. Instead of imagining what it must be like for women, I asked. Again, the amount of things that a man can do without a care in the world is staggering compared to the anxiety a woman has to deal with.

These women shared their stories about what they do to feel and keep themselves safe. Their names have been withheld to keep them anonymous. These stories are probably common for women, but it can hopefully raise some awareness among men of what women have to go through.

Taking a taxi

“I will always take a Grab because I can track where we are going. Usually, I also share the tracking link to either a friend or family member. More often than not, especially in the evenings, I will make sure the driver knows I’m talking to someone either via chat (I turn my phone notifications to loud so they hear the messages coming in) or on the phone. If I still have to take a public taxi, I usually take a picture of the driver’s card and send it to someone.”

“Every time I get on a taxi, I post the license plate on my IG story—just in case.”

“If I’m going home and it’s late, I have a change of clothes ready before hopping into the taxi or Grab.”

“I was going to a gala event and was wearing a nightgown. For my own peace of mind, I chose to book a Grab with a female driver.”

Walking around the city

“Whenever I’m walking and I have my headphones on, I lower the volume so I can be aware of my surroundings.”

“Avoid eye contact, try to look busy, and don’t look lost when walking around a new place. Check maps beforehand.”

“I never leave the house with my phone on low battery and I always have a power bank handy.”

Going out

“I carry pepper spray with me wherever I go.”

“I never let my drink out of my sight. If I have to go to the bathroom, I finish it first.

Dealing with creeps

“I sometimes would see someone be creepy on the BTS. I would either get off the train and take the next one that comes along to walk down the carriage to where there were more people.”

“I wear a ring that my mother gave me on my middle finger. When I go out, I place it on my ring finger to avoid any unwanted advances, especially drunk guys outside of bars.”

“If I see someone lurking in the hallway of a hotel as I’m about to enter my room, I call out to an imaginary person (‘Hi babe, I’m back!’) to make them think I’m not alone.”

“Keep your IG profile private to avoid any creepy messages. I do have a friend who keeps it public though but shares all the gross messages she gets to raise awareness.”