It’s official, girls and gays. Singer and songwriting-contibutor Bebe Rexha will be making her way to Bangkok this November. Consider yourselves booked.

It’s hard to pinpoint the rise to fame of the icon that is Bebe Rexha. She sang the chorus for Hey Mama in 2015 with the beats provided by David Guetta and almost the entirety of the vocals by Nicki Minaj, and also contributed to a number of artists in the industry, including Eminem, Shinee, and Selena Gomez.

Perhaps it was her hit single with Florida Georgia Line I’m a Mess that landed her two nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards. Always the bridesmaid, never the bride, Bebe then released the self-titled album “Bebe” in 2023 that contains the song I’m Good (Blue) in collaboration with David Guetta, disappointing anyone at the gym expecting to hear the song I’m Blue (Da Ba Dee) when they hear the intro.

[Hero and featured image credit: beberexha/Instagram]

Bebe Rexha is coming to Bangkok as part of her Asia tour

As a treat to all her fans, Bebe Rexha is coming to Bangkok as part of the “Best F*n Night of My Life” tour, stopping in South Korea, the Philippines, and Japan, before making her way to Moonstar Studio, Ladprao, Bangkok, on 3 November, 2023.

While no set list has been announced yet, she is speculated to feature her latest single and collaboration with David Guetta One in a Million, as well as some love and spotlight for her third studio album Bebe.

The general admission standing ticket will be on sale very soon, priced at THB 2,600. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian or parent.

You can find more information, as well as ticket sales on TicketMelon.