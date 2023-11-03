The best 11.11 deals to shop in Thailand this November

You know the date. 11.11 is a week away and it’s the best time to get your hands on any items you’ve been eyeing. These are the best 11.11 deals to shop in Thailand this 2023.

The 11.11 sales are famously taking place on e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada, but that’s not all. A long list of physical stores are also ready to bombard you with special discounts and free gifts. Since it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas already – well, it’s never soon to get festive, right? – it wouldn’t hurt to reward yourself with a little shopping here and there.

Whether you already have a bunch of items in your basket, you’re waiting for check-out, or you are just looking for somewhere to pour all your hard-earned money into, these are the places to get the most of your money’s worth.

The best 11.11 deals to shop your wallet away in Thailand

Fashion

M Online: Various deals on various brands, available until 24 November 2023.

Supersports: Up to 90% off at various brands.

Uniqlo: Various deals plus exclusive gifts: bento and tumbler set and Uniqlo Foldable Bag.

Beauty

Central: Various deals on various brands, available until 13 November 2023.



Clarins: Up to 50% off.

Gowabi: Various deals on various beauty stores.

Lifestyle

Sony: PlayStation discount up to THB4,200.

Watsons: Various deals on various brands.

Power Buy: Various deals on various brands (Sony, Harman Kardon, Samsung, Apple, GoPro, Sony, to name a few).

Casetify: Up to THB1,400 off.

Gourmet Market: Up to 50% off.

Shopee: Various deals on various brands.

Lazada: Various deals on various brands.

Hotel and spa

Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit: Discount on meals including breakfast buffet, plate set lunch, and afternoon tea set, and on cash vouchers to be used at Wah Lok Chinese restaurant.

The Standard, Hua Hin: Discount on various types of rooms, such as Standard Room, Canopy Villa, Bayside Pool Villa and more, as well as on spa treatments like Feet Treat, Head Over Heals, and Paint Yourself Pure at the Mud Lounge.