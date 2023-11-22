Rebecca Black called it. It really is time to get down on Friday. Here are the best Black Friday deals in Thailand this year.

Whilst Thanksgiving isn’t a major occasion in Thailand, we’re always on the lookout for an opportunity to go shopping — especially at discount prices. Luckily for us, many physical and online stores across Thailand are offering special Black Friday deals for a limited time. To help you get the most bang for your buck, here we’ve assembled the very best Black Friday deals in Thailand right now.

The best Black Friday deals in Thailand right now

Alo: 30% off site wide, and up to 70% off new sale styles.

Casetify: Up to 30% off selected phone cases and accessories.

Guess: Up to 55% off on selected pieces. Buy THB 2200, get on top THB 250. Buy THB 5000, get on top THB 500. Buy THB 10,000, get on top THB 1800.

H&M: Up to 50% on Black Friday pre-deal.

Sephora: Up to 20% off on selected items. Early access for members from 22 November.

Shein: Up to 90% off. Mark downs on over 300,000 items.

Pomelo: Up to 50% off for the Black Friday Warm Up deal.

Puma: Up to 30% off. Presale starts on 21 November.