LSA Opinion: The best life advice our mothers passed down to us

What are some of the golden snippets of womanly wisdom our mothers have passed down to us? On the occasion of Thai Mother’s Day on 12 August, the Lifestyle Asia team gathers around the coffee table for a heart-to-heart on Mum’s most memorable musings, and her best advice.

Drink enough water, eat your vegetables, no boyfriends until marriage, and are you looking a little tubby lately? Where fathers get Dad Jokes, mothers are more famously known for being a little more critical. Armed with good intentions and harsh wording, Thai mothers have a reputation for really honing in on the “tough” when it comes to “tough love.”

Many of us can recite the lessons that were ingrained in us from a young age, from the smaller things like diet and nutrition, to the bigger things like self-image and self-worth. For many, the advice that gets passed down to us from our mothers can have a lasting impact, and shape us into the people we are today.

Traumatic or terrific, read on for some of the most valuable lessons our very own mothers have shared with us over the years. Also, don’t forget to celebrate Mum this 12 August, whether it’s with custom desserts, a nice meal, or hot water with lemon because it’s good for your digestive system, your skin, and all the aunties in the group chat swear by it.

LSA Opinion (Mother’s Day Special): The best advice our mothers passed down to us

It was quite a rocky time as she was going through chemotherapy, but what I always remember is the last full sentence my mum could say, and that was “don’t cry.” I lost her two days after, and remembering that sentence, I went to school the next morning just the same. I did not cry that day, but only that day.

—KV, Content Writer

“Stop eating. You’re too fat.”

—ES, Senior Writer

Growing up my mum always told me to not think too much on what others thought of me. That’s the best advice I’ve ever received as it helped shape me to the woman I am today. I used to be really insecure and anxious about the opinions of others, but I’ve come to the realisation that everyone is on their own path, and most of the time those who bully others are insecure in themselves. Plus, I’m the only person who truly knows who I am. Everyone else is just seeing certain parts.

—TC, Content Writer

My mother has always taught me about generosity—not just about giving money, but also about giving kindness, time, or resources. When I was young, she said “The balance of give and take is very important in our lives, in any kind of relationship. We have to set healthy boundaries and ensure that everyone is happy.”

–TP, Social Media Manager

My father is German and my mother is Thai, so I grew up speaking both languages at home. One of my favourite Thai words my mother taught me is “sati.” In everyday use, it refers to being thoughtful and practicing mindfulness in anything you do. Whenever I’m feeling stressed or anxious, I try to remind myself to take a breather, refocus, and have “sati.” It has really helped me stay grounded in any situation, really, no matter whether I’m feeling overwhelmed at work or feeling lost at the supermarket.

—LG, Creative Content Director

“You need to get your heart broken and cry yourself to sleep,” when I was 18. Also, “you need a rich guy,” when I was 23.

—PC, Content Writer

The best advice from my mum, amidst the torrent I get every hour of every day, would probably be “don’t worry, just watch some lakorn.” It’s true. Thai soap dramas always seem to cast away worries. Nothing makes my day better than watching two women splash each other with coffee and screech at each other at the top of their lungs; life’s problems seem smaller then.

—PL, Features Editor

My family used to own an auto parts shop in Sampheng. My mum usually made me tag along with her, so she could watch over me during the weekends. We had a bunch of customers in our shop. Some were nice—most of whom my folks are still friends with; some were nasty, always demanding yet never purchasing anything. I remember asking my mum: “We have plenty of customers already; can’t we just ignore them?” “You don’t have to like them,” my mum said, “you should always keep your options open because we don’t hate their money.”

—PL, Intern