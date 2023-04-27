From the rise of AI to the evergreen iconic-ness of the Barbie movie, here is a roundup of the spiciest memes of April 2023.

With the big Songkran break this month, people seem to have more time on their hands to browse social media and add their own creations. It’s also just in time to appreciate the Barbie movie, the Beef series, as well as the release of the Mario movie. There seems to be a lot of memes on the entertainment world to browse, plus a few global scandals here and there.

This month in memes: April 2023

#JusticeForToadette

Toadette was supposed to be in the Mario Movie I’m crying pic.twitter.com/79oZsa9wwn — ✩ PEACH ✩ (@R0SALlNA) April 23, 2023

Oppenheimer found dead in a ditch

cinema won today. pic.twitter.com/syW6cACvpY — chris MY DAY (@ATR3lDES) April 25, 2023

“Create and describe a formula to defeat Voldemort with a single spell”

You don’t have to spend all that money just to do drugs, guys

Just Summer in Thailand tings

Please make way for Jack Black’s first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

I hope everyone gets the peaches song stuck in their head too pic.twitter.com/rG1GcJasnA — Hashsquatch ☮️🇺🇦 (@jjah22861) April 22, 2023

Life outside work? Is that a new HR incentive?

I’m sure Pete’s already there in person with a bouquet in hand

It took too long for Ali Wong to have a well-rounded character, but love that for her

So maybe it’s not the drag queens we should be banning?

Bye Songkran, we’ll miss you ✨ ✨