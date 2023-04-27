From the rise of AI to the evergreen iconic-ness of the Barbie movie, here is a roundup of the spiciest memes of April 2023.
With the big Songkran break this month, people seem to have more time on their hands to browse social media and add their own creations. It’s also just in time to appreciate the Barbie movie, the Beef series, as well as the release of the Mario movie. There seems to be a lot of memes on the entertainment world to browse, plus a few global scandals here and there.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Beef/Netflix]
This month in memes: April 2023
#JusticeForToadette
Toadette was supposed to be in the Mario Movie I’m crying pic.twitter.com/79oZsa9wwn
— ✩ PEACH ✩ (@R0SALlNA) April 23, 2023
Oppenheimer found dead in a ditch
cinema won today. pic.twitter.com/syW6cACvpY
— chris MY DAY (@ATR3lDES) April 25, 2023
“Create and describe a formula to defeat Voldemort with a single spell”
You don’t have to spend all that money just to do drugs, guys
Just Summer in Thailand tings
Please make way for Jack Black’s first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100.
I hope everyone gets the peaches song stuck in their head too pic.twitter.com/rG1GcJasnA
— Hashsquatch ☮️🇺🇦 (@jjah22861) April 22, 2023