This month in memes: April 2023
What's On
27 Apr 2023 11:00 PM

This month in memes: April 2023

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

From the rise of AI to the evergreen iconic-ness of the Barbie movie, here is a roundup of the spiciest memes of April 2023.

With the big Songkran break this month, people seem to have more time on their hands to browse social media and add their own creations. It’s also just in time to appreciate the Barbie movie, the Beef series, as well as the release of the Mario movie. There seems to be a lot of memes on the entertainment world to browse, plus a few global scandals here and there.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Beef/Netflix]

This month in memes: April 2023

#JusticeForToadette

Oppenheimer found dead in a ditch

“Create and describe a formula to defeat Voldemort with a single spell”

You don’t have to spend all that money just to do drugs, guys

Just Summer in Thailand tings

Please make way for Jack Black’s first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Life outside work? Is that a new HR incentive?

I’m sure Pete’s already there in person with a bouquet in hand

It took too long for Ali Wong to have a well-rounded character, but love that for her

So maybe it’s not the drag queens we should be banning?

Bye Songkran, we’ll miss you ✨ ✨

Bangkok memes month in memes
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
