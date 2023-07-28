facebook
This month in memes: July 2023
29 Jul 2023

This month in memes: July 2023

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

A day will come when Elon Musk doesn’t make questionable decisions, but that day is not today. Here is a roundup of the best memes of July 2023.

July was a weird month for social media. Threads has launched, and it certainly is one of the platforms to ever exist. And even when Twitter could be having one of the more pleasant months since the takeover, tech smart guy Elon Musk decided to rebrand the platform to X. How does it work? We don’t know, either. Find out more about all of those and more, compiled in the form we love most: memes.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Viralyft/Unsplash]

This month in memes: July 2023

Correction: Twitter is a porn site

Yoshiki coming in to save Japan from horrible rebranding

Read our review that even the New York Times has picked up

We won, Barbies

Oh, Threads has launched. Anyways…

Drugs are supposed to be addictive, Mary

Leave John Mayer Alone (Taylor’s Version) (10 Minute Version) (From the Vault)

But no lie, ‘Back to December’ is such a banger

Please no more

The gays lost all hope today

“Can you also look after Threads?” (After Facebook, IG, TikTok, and Twitter?)

Imaging her middle name is Nancy

Ken if he discovered Kant instead of patriarchy

 

This month in memes: July 2023

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
