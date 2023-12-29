2023 has been nothing short of an adventure. Sometimes we wanted that adventure to be as simple as being Dora the Explorer, but you know you could never pull off that bob. Let’s bid farewell to the year with the best memes of 2023.

A lot of things happened this year. Soho House opened in Bangkok, and we shared that on social media while taking a bite out of our THB 60 krapow kai. Barbenheimer really barbenheimered everywhere across the world. And remember Matty Healy being relevant for a hot minute? That was also this year. However the year might have gone, the one thing that had always persevere is the abundance of pollution in Bangkok. Let’s recap all of those precious moments with the format we love and adore most: memes.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Everything Everywhere All At Once/A24]

The year in memes: Best memes of 2023

Painting the town red

Reminder that Leo is 48 now

Oh we still remember the goop girl’s trials alright

Here’s a gentle reminder that Michelle Yeoh is mother

Beef deserved more recognition during awards season ngl

The real hateful part is that Sebastian’s song got cut

i am obsessed with the little mermaid but i know i wasn’t the only one who didn’t get mad as hell at THAT part.. pic.twitter.com/DTm82XhqCl — Marcus💫CEO of Teen Titans (@y2kmarcus_) May 28, 2023

The election came and went, and we were whelmed

Why does he look like the mouse from Flushed Away

everything I learned about this man has been repulsive and also against my will https://t.co/ul2dTSx99P — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) May 30, 2023

X (formerly Twitter) is a stupid name, but stan Yoshiki

⚠️BREAKING NEWS⚠️

Elon Musk at the age of 52 has decided to join to the legendary Japanese rock band, X JAPAN. It has been rumored that he might be the new singer of X JAPAN 😱 pic.twitter.com/5xPx4my9dx — Low quality vkei (@LowQualityVkei) July 24, 2023

This is why God flooded earth the first time

As soon as the gays learned that Threads doesn’t allow 18+ content, it was over

Aren’t we glad to see all the fans on your timeline make Taylor their whole personality for a month

And Sam was never heard from again

We’re actually surprised not everyone dressed as Ken and Barbie for Halloween

Their love story is like something out of Camp Rock

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU — A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023

Tupac dodged this bullet

And that’s on periodt

You and me both bestie