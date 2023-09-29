From Burning Man looking like the worst camp in Mad Max, to Kim Kardashian doing GI Jane cosplay, here are the memes of September 2023.
The venn diagrams of sports fans and pop music fans overlapping because of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is the social phenomenon we never anticipated. We never knew people could unite this way. Now we just need some sort of spark to happen between Nicki Minaj and former UN secretary general Kofi Annan to achieve world peace.
Anyways, here are some memes this month.
This month in memes: September 2023
To be fair, we would too
Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX
— Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023
We went to Burning Man once and didn’t see one man on fire 0/10
We’re more of a Hittite stan
Love is such a Travisty
Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU
— A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023
Winter really is coming
Sophie Turner taking down Joe Jonas after he spent 2 weeks having his PR people trash her name pic.twitter.com/tiIYK6sYoq
— Caitmela Soprano (@CAIT_on_me) September 21, 2023
This was surprising to see
Go girl, give us nothing
Nobody:
Kim Kardashian: pic.twitter.com/NGMIv7cJa3
— Tenderoni (@Tender_oni) September 25, 2023