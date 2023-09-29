facebook
This month in memes: September 2023
29 Sep 2023 12:00 PM

This month in memes: September 2023

Vichayuth Chantan
Writer, Bangkok

From Burning Man looking like the worst camp in Mad Max, to Kim Kardashian doing GI Jane cosplay, here are the memes of September 2023.

The venn diagrams of sports fans and pop music fans overlapping because of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is the social phenomenon we never anticipated. We never knew people could unite this way. Now we just need some sort of spark to happen between Nicki Minaj and former UN secretary general Kofi Annan to achieve world peace.

Anyways, here are some memes this month.

This month in memes: September 2023

To be fair, we would too

We went to Burning Man once and didn’t see one man on fire 0/10

We’re more of a Hittite stan

Love is such a Travisty

Winter really is coming

This was surprising to see

Go girl, give us nothing

The most expensive yeast infection you can get

Me at Fuschia when my friend disappeared:

