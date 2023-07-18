The Big Bad Wolf book sale is coming back to Bangkok

Bookworms, listen up and save up because the Big Bad Wolf book sale is returning to Bangkok this August—and in a new location.

Okay, listen up, bookworms. I don’t care if you still have a stack (or two or three) at home of unread books that have been waiting for you. I don’t care if you just bought your freshest stack of books last week or yesterday. And I don’t care if your wallet is crying for relief.

Because let’s be honest, you also don’t care, especially not when the Big Bad Wolf book sale is slated to return next month. The biggest book sale in Bangkok is coming back for only over a week, so make room on your shelves and check your bank accounts.

[Hero image: Big Bad Wolf FB]

The Big Bad Wolf returns to Bangkok

The Big Bad Wolf is a book sale held throughout many different countries like the Philippines and is also held in other parts of Thailand like Phuket. The sale usually comes to Bangkok every year and is held all the way over at IMPACT Hall. The great thing about the sale is that it’s open until midnight, so even if it’s a little far away, you can still pay a visit late at night.

This year, the hours are still the same but the location has changed. Fans of the sale and bookworms will be glad to know that the Big Bad Wolf is setting up shop at The Market Bangkok on Ratchadamri Road, just in front of Central World, making it the most accessible Big Bad Wolf ever in its history here in Bangkok.

The Big Bad Wolf book sale has a wide variety of genres on sale, from graphic novels and cookbooks to novels and biographies. They’re also pretty cheap with some books being priced below THB 100.

If you’re planning to buy yet another stack of books that will be left unread for the next few months, mark your calendars. The Big Bad Wolf book sale will be held from August 4 to 15 at The Market Bangkok on Ratchadamri Road.