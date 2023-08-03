facebook
It’s official! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is dating Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun
03 Aug 2023 12:49 PM

It’s official! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is dating Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun

Tania Tarafdar

Are BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’s V Dating? Is Lisa seeing LVMH heir, Arnault? While we continue to dig for particulars on these rumoured couples, Jisoo has a big ‘reveal’ for us. In surprise couple news, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo confirmed that she is dating actor Ahn Bo Hyun. Startled? The K-pop community is as amazed and excited about this unexpected union of two beloved stars. 

Jisoo, the affectionate ‘unnie’ in the group, has always been tight-lipped about her personal life. As she makes her first dating reveal, fans are thrilled to see her embracing this new chapter in her life. Ahn Bo Hyun is known for his exceptional acting chops and memorable performances in Yumi’s Cells and Itaewon Class. Fans have lauded him for his down-to-earth personality, making him a perfect match for Jisoo’s warm nature.

YG Entertainment confirmed the news

Dispatch first reported that they spotted Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun together at the BLACKPINK star’s residence. The media agency even released a series of exclusive photos, capturing smiling, candid moments of the two beloved stars. Taking only a glance at their photos, it’s hard to miss how charming they look together. 

Jisoo dating
Image credit: Dispatch

Further authenticating the news, YG Entertainment expressed its support for the couple. In a statement, the agency revealed that both Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun share “positive feelings for each other and are currently taking the time to get to know each other better.” 

Fans rejoice as Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun confirm dating

As Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun navigate their romance, fans are eager to know how they met. While the agencies have yet to reveal the details, fans speculate they might have crossed paths at industry events or met through mutual friends.

Meanwhile, BLINKs have flooded social media with love and support for the brand-new couple. Naturally, #Jisoo trended worldwide (not a surprise), showcasing the immense excitement surrounding her new-found love.

Congratulations to the couple!

(Hero and feature image credits: bohyunahn, sooyaaa__/Instagram)

