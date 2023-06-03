New hangout spot BLOQyard opens in Sathorn CBD

Just a few steps from BTS Chong Nonsi sits a serene, tranquil new spot with great food. The new BLOQyard is now open and welcoming anyone looking for a chill time.

New things are always happening in Sathorn. After all, it’s filled with many living spaces, offices, along with many good dining spots and bars. Now there’s a brand new hangout space in town, which is worth a visit, or even several. Here’s a closer look at BLOQyard.

[Hero and featured image credit: BLOQyard]

New hangout spot BLOQyard opens up in Sathorn CBD

Located just a few steps inside Soi Narathiwas 3, BLOQyard sits on the soi between Haven’t Met Silom Hotel and Alex Coffee, which is directly below BTS Chong Nonsi.

Seven vendors have stepped inside and transformed the space into a big foodie spot that people from all over can enjoy. Whilst the venue has only just started opening this week, here’s what you can look forward to:

Grab some healthy salad bowls and wraps at Salad Smith.

Savour some good pasta at Scarletta.

Get desserts at Crepover, featuring crepes made with their own family recipe.

Unwind with amazing grilled Japanese delicacies at Nihon Saiseisakaba.

Indulge in a smash burger crafted with dry age beef, special sauce, and homemade brioche at No Drama Burger.

Kick back with some American-themed cocktails incorporated with Thai ingredients at Fresh Mix.

Talk to the medical professionals when it comes to marijuana at Kana Pure, a project in collaboration with Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna.

Seeing as it’s an al fresco destination, it’s perfect to catch the sun a little and crack open your favourite book. Perhaps you need to catch a break and grab a power lunch before going through the rest of the day, and BLOQyard is simply perfect for all of that.

You can find more information at BLOQyard.