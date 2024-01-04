Boys Like Girls is coming back to Bangkok this April 2024

After the success of their tour in August 2022, Boys Like Girls is coming back to Bangkok as part of their Southeast Asia leg.

[Hero and featured image credit: boyslikegirls/Instagram]

Boys Like Girls is coming back to Bangkok in April 2024

Boys Like Girls has always been a beloved name within the rock and emo communities. The band reached mainstream status after their self-titled debut album in 2006, and a lot of their songs are still recognised globally till today, including The Great Escape, Hero/Heroine, and Two is Better Than One.

Fresh from their tour in the US, Boys Like Girls is set to be in Bangkok once again as part of the “Spring Tour 2024.” They will be performing live on 24 April, 2024 at Lido Connect Hall 2. Other confirmed cities include Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, and Singapore, with more to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale on 15 January, with early bird priced at THB 1,900 available in limited quantity, and followed up with THB 2,400 presale tickets.

No confirmed set list, but it’s very likely they’ll be playing songs from their debut album that is sure to be familiar sounds to be fans, as well as newer entries from their album Sunday at Foxwoods that was released in October, 2023.

You can find more information at TicketMelon.